Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 28-112 (25%)

LEE'S LOCK Ev's Sherman in the ninth

BEST BET American Band in the fourth

LONG SHOT Enchanted Nile in the third

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $33,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

FIRST HILL** flashed speed before retreating in her only start as a juvenile, but she is dropping into a softer maiden claiming race and has a series of encouraging breezes for high percentage trainer Brad Cox. PEACEFUL MOMENT has second-place route finishes at Oaklawn and Churchill Downs, while earning the field's fastest Beyer figure. SHAKE RATTLE NROLL makes her debut going a demanding distance, but she sports solid works and represents the leading stable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 First HillTalamoCox5-2

6 Peaceful MomentArrietaMcPeek3-1

2 Shake Rattle NrollTorresDiodoro7-2

7 Jane BondMojicaDiodoro4-1

8 Perfectly GoldenJuarezCalhoun9-2

4 Nelly TooHarrCline15-1

1 Canary NationJordanAnderson20-1

5 AbbreviationBazeMott20-1

2 Purse $31,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

TIGER MOON** was an upset winner at a higher class level in his first start at the meeting, and two sharp subsequent breezes suggests he is ready to repeat. COLOSI has to overcome traffic problems on the second turn in a determined win Dec. 17, and he is wheeled back at the same class level. LEADER OF MEN was caught inside the final furlong by the second selection, and the consistent front-runner drew the rail and may make amends.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Tiger MoonJuarezSchultz5-2

6 ColosiMojicaPetalino3-1

1 Leader of MenBejaranoMoquett7-2

4 Flatout WinnerCabreraLitfin6-1

2 Coach AdamsRodriguezHollendorfer5-1

8 Take Charge GentMedellinMcKnight15-1

5 FredonianTorresBroberg10-1

3 Primer DimerSantanaAsmussen15-1

3 Purse $51,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $40,000

ENCHANTED NILE** raced too close to a fast pace in a deceptive fourth-place finish, and she is dropping into a claiming race and could prove difficult to catch. GOOD PENNY ran down $30,000 claimers in determined fashion, and she was claimed by Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. BIG BAD DIVA was a clear winner at this claiming price only two races back at Churchill, and she is back on dirt after being overmatched at Turfway Park.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Enchanted NileZimmermanHartman5-1

1 Good PennyArrietaAsmussen2-1

4 Big Bad DivaSantanaSimms5-2

3 Gianna's GiftDe La CruzContreras3-1

5 Shezz KoldaziceGonzalezBrennan8-1

6 Blessed AgainJuarezChleborad15-1

7 Bobbin TailCabreraSmith15-1

4 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

AMERICAN BAND*** finished ninth in a fast maiden allowance race when making her debut last fall at Churchill, but she is taking a significant drop and appears to be training smartly with the addition of blinkers. DOOZY BATZ was eased up on the turn as an odds-on favorite, but she had recorded three consecutive in-the-money finishes, while earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. QUALITY CHROME has not raced since June, but she owns eight in-the-money finishes and looms a late threat if brought back fit and ready.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 American BandCabreraOrtiz5-1

3 Doozy BatzBazeLitfin3-1

6 Quality ChromeWalesMason4-1

2 Keen ContenderJordanAnderson9-2

5 AlitaDe La CruzPuhl12-1

9 Rowdy DaisyMojicaSmith6-1

8 Bargain HunterBowenDiVito12-1

4 The X FactorMichelMartin8-1

1 Star PoseGarciaLukas15-1

5 Purse $33,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

CYCLONE** raced close to an honest pace in a competitive third-place route finish, and he is taking a slight drop in class for a winning team. LIL BRO COOP has raced well on turf while competing against better in southern California. He has trained well, suggesting the move to dirt racing will not be an issue. BLOW TORCH has recorded second-place sprint finishes at Ellis Park and Churchill, and he is a front-running contender if brought back ready to win by new and winning trainer Karl Broberg.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 CycloneSaezSharp3-1

7 Lil Bro CoopJuarezHartman7-2

1 Blow TorchCastilloBroberg9-2

2 MourvedreMojicaDiodoro4-1

3 Majestic FlagCabreraOrtiz6-1

4 BenissimoZimmermanKeithan12-1

8 Pizza CharlieDe La CruzMartin15-1

5 Chrome RunMedellinMilligan20-1

9 Heir to GreatnessTorresCompton10-1

10 Toast to CoastGarciaLukas30-1

6 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

UPTOWN HUSTLER** was an unusually fast maiden claiming race only two races back at Keeneland, and he is dropping in class and has trained well since weakening over a wet track. VICTORY MARCH held on gamely defeating $30,000 maidens last month at Fair Grounds, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figures, and he picks up the leading rider. NAMESAKE broke poorly and never handled the sloppy track in his local debut, but he is dropping out of the allowance ranks and represents a stable having an excellent meeting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Uptown HustlerCastilloVillafranco7-2

10 Victory MarchTorresCalhoun3-1

7 NamesakeBaileySwearingen9-2

9 HanksDe La CruzMartin5-1

3 Acehigh RoyalBejaranoMoquett6-1

1 LansdowneArrietaHornsby10-1

11 SchmoozeAsmussenAsmussen12-1

6 DrifterBowenPuhl20-1

4 G T Three FiftyWalesMason20-1

8 ImmoralBazePuhich15-1

5 Zap MotionMojicaDurham20-1

7 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

TOWN BRANCH** finished a close second behind a wire-to-wire winner, while four lengths clear of third in his first start at Oaklawn. LIFE ON THE NILE has not raced since April, but he owns the fastest Beyer figures and had a strong gate five-furlong workout Jan. 4. PLAUSIBLE DENILE is cutting back to a sprint after a useful front-running route, and he has earned four in-the-money finishes and should break his maiden soon.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Town BranchArrietaHartman7-2

5 Life On the NileGarciaHollendorfer5-2

3 Plausible DenileBazeDiVito3-1

7 KingmakerBejaranoMoquett9-2

6 Shuffle DanceSantanaAsmussen8-1

9 Royal KingGallardoRobertson15-1

8 CronusDe La CruzContreras15-1

2 MagnificusCabreraMoquett12-1

4 Ready ShoesTorresWilson30-1

8 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

KLASSY BRIDGETTE** finished full of run in a maiden allowance win last month, and the consistent closer can show more with an improved break from the gate. U GLOW GIRL scored a decisive seven-length maiden win last summer at Saratoga, and she has trained well since winning an entry-level allowance Oct. 24 at Indiana. CONDENSATION rallied to be second-best in a sprint stake last month at Fair Grounds, which followed three consecutive victories.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Klassy BridgetteArrietaHartman2-1

3 U Glow GirlTalamoCox3-1

8 CondensationJuarezHartman5-2

7 Juniors JoanieCabreraSmith8-1

6 Holiday DecisionBejaranoAmoss8-1

9 Charlee MaeSantanaMilligan15-1

4 CrackalackingSaezShorter15-1

1 Miss Addie LynnMichelLukas20-1

5 She's StormingJordanHewitt20-1

9 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

EV'S SHERMAN**** is adding blinkers after two competitive races against open rivals, and he finished second in the Rainbow last April at Oaklawn. STREET COMMANDER was compromised by a wide trip when finishing second in a three-horse photo finish, and he has recorded a subsequent five-furlong bullet work. SKYPED crossed the wire only a neck behind the second selection after setting the pace.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Ev's ShermanCastilloVillafranco5-2

3 Street CommanderHarrCates3-1

8 SkypedBorelBorel4-1

4 Third WatchTalamoCox9-2

6 Classy SocksSaezVance10-1

10 CampisiTrianaVon Hemel15-1

9 Storm StrategyGonzalezChleborad20-1

2 Shake UpJuarezCalhoun20-1

5 Mr. CommanderCabreraGarcia20-1

11 Chrome CandyBazePish30-1

13 HackerJordanMartin20-1

12 RudianoTorresLoy30-1

1 Lobo Irish GallardoMoysey30-1

14 Royal de BeRodriguezWilliams30-1