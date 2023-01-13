Salesforce in deal for Walmart app

Walmart Inc.'s Commerce Tech business is selling its local fulfillment and delivery applications to Salesforce, a cloud-based business software company.

Walmart said Thursday that the deal with Walmart Commerce Technologies, formed last year to sell the retailer's technology to other businesses, will make its Store Assist fulfillment app and Walmart GoLocal's same-day local delivery app available to Salesforce customers through its app store.

Store Assist lets customers buy items online from their local Walmart and have them delivered or ready to be picked up at the store.

This is the first time Commerce Tech and Walmart GoLocal have teamed up to offer their services together.

"We're packaging up everything a retailer could need to manage local fulfillment and delivery," Walmart spokeswoman Mandy McClendon said. "They can simply plug it in and go."

The technology is valuable to businesses of all sizes because building and managing it themselves is difficult and expensive, McClendon said. And these services are white label, which means everything will be under the company's brand name, she said.