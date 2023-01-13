SAU names arts college for donors

Southern Arkansas University's College of Liberal and Performing Arts is being named for Joan and Jack Dempsey, the second named college on campus, the university announced Thursday.

The university is honoring Joan Dempsey -- a 1981 graduate of SAU -- and her husband in recognition for their $1 million gift and pledge that "will have such a positive impact on students and faculty for generations to come," said SAU President Trey Berry. "We know this gift comes from the heart. We promise we will be good stewards of these precious, precious resources."

SAU is "such a special place to me and my family," as it's "where I truly launched, due to compassionate and caring faculty," said Joan Dempsey, a native of southern Arkansas born and raised in Lafayette County. "We donate to SAU because of the tremendous impact [the university has] on students, their families, and their communities. It's a gift to us -- that brings us great joy -- to be part of what you all are doing [at SAU]."

Their commitment will fund enrichment, student scholarships, travel, new programs and professional development within the Dempsey College of Liberal and Performing Arts, said Josh Key, SAU's vice president for Advancement.

This is the second endowed college on campus, joining the David F. Rankin College of Business, named for the president emeritus.

Joan Dempsey -- whose father, James A. Riddle, is an SAU alumnus -- has held various leadership positions for several private companies and had a decorated career with the federal government. She was deputy director of Central Intelligence for Community Management under President Bill Clinton and executive director of the president's Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board during the George W. Bush administration.

Deborah Wilson "was almost speechless when I thought about the magnitude [of] this wonderful gift," and the college will be "better and greater" because of its "transformational" nature, the interim dean of the Dempsey College of Liberal and Performing Arts told Joan and Jack Thursday.

The college houses six departments and offers nearly 30 different choices for majors, plus a plethora of minors.

"Liberal arts really touch what it is to be human [and] how to make our world a better place," said David Lanoue, provost and vice president of academic affairs. "Liberal arts are foundational ... to everything we do, [and] central to what it means to be an educated person and citizen."

SAU, located in Magnolia, reported record enrollment in the fall semester of 2022. The 5,094 students at SAU represented a 15% increase from fall 2021. The 2022 freshman class showed a 10% increase over the previous fall's freshman class, transfer student enrollment is up more than 50%, and graduate enrollment -- nearly 2,000 students -- is at an all-time high.

"We have a lot of momentum -- this was our first time ever over 5,000 students -- we've diversified our graduate school offerings, and we have a unique culture of caring," Key said. "We're forward-thinking and growing our programs in a way that meets workforce needs and student interest."

And the Dempsey gift is critical, not only for the Dempsey College of Liberal and Performing Arts, "but for the entire university," Lanoue said. "Because of [their] generosity, students you and I will never meet will go out and make a difference [decades from now], and that is what this is really about."

Merely saying "thank you" to Joan and Jack Dempsey -- who are members of the Mulerider Society, which recognizes the university's most-generous benefactors -- is "not enough," said Berry, who presented them with a Mulerider statuette Thursday. "We treasure Joan as an alumna, and we treasure you both as friends."