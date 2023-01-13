SEARK to add athletic department

Starting next school year, the Sharks will finally compete in an athletic realm.

Southeast Arkansas College has announced the addition of an athletic department that will begin rolling out in the fall 2023 semester with baseball, softball and e-sports, followed by men’s and women’s basketball in fall 2024. The two-year Pine Bluff college, which adopted the purple-and-teal Sharks identity in 2015, is joining a number of similar colleges across Arkansas that have started or relaunched athletic programs as recruiting tools to their campuses in recent years.

“One of the reasons we decided this is important is because there is a significant amount of local talent in southeast Arkansas,” college President Steven Bloomberg said. “We have kids here who have signed with SAU Tech and South Arkansas [Community College] across all these sports, and for us it’s about preservation of local talent, because if we have the right coaches, we certainly will have the right facilities.” Another reason Bloomberg mentioned is to give high school athletes an opportunity to possibly be recruited to an NCAA Division I league such as the Southwestern Athletic Conference, which includes the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

“Not only do I think we can compete, but we’ll be very competitive at it,” Bloomberg said.

Enrollment at SEARK would increase by about 200 to 250 students, counting cheerleaders and training staff members, Bloomberg estimates.

“There isn’t another methodology out there where we could recruit 200-plus new students that wouldn’t have come here before,” Bloomberg said. “I think that helps. Anytime you have athletic programs that are successful, you can use that to recruit students to other programs. I think as far as the institution, this may make us even more of a viable option for students who may not have ever considered us before.” Bloomberg said adding athletics was an “operational decision” he made rather than a move that required board approval. Doing so comes with challenges including what he called “an urgent need” to raise funds for athletics. A “major capital campaign” to raise money for athletics will be announced at a later date.

Because of the urgent need, SEARK has postponed its annual gala.

JUCO LANDSCAPE

The teams will compete in the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association, the governing body of two-year college athletic programs. SEARK will begin play as a Division II school in all sports, meaning that it can award scholarships for tuition and fees only, compared to tuition, fees and housing in Division I and no athletic aid in Division III.

White Hall High School baseball Coach Shane Harp has sent a number of players to in-state two-year colleges. His son Cade officially committed to Arkansas State University Mountain Home in November and teammate Shane Songer signed a letter-of-intent to Southern Arkansas University Tech this week.

In a county where three high schools have won multiple state baseball championships (most recently White Hall in 2014), local players will have another option right at home to continue their academic and athletic pursuits.

“The juco [junior college] thing is getting really big,” Harp said. “They’ve been talking about SEARK Sharks for a long time, and I can’t wait to see them get that going. You know how many good players come through the county and get looked over? Whoever takes this job, it’d be awesome — there’s talent here. Hopefully this will open doors for more players. You know the support is there. It’s really exciting. It will probably help UAPB with recruiting. A lot of times, these [NCAA] D-I programs find kids who are almost there but they need fine tuning.” B l o o m b e rg w i l l a s k coaches to establish summer sports leagues, which he said will further tie in the community with the campus.

FACILITIES

SEARK owns the former Seabrook YMCA facility, located 4 miles south of campus on South Hazel Street, and will utilize it to host sporting events during the formative years of its athletic department. SEARK has seen capital growth by acquiring land surrounding its campus in the area of 18th Avenue and Hazel.

“The big advantage that we have is that on our main field, we have grandstands that will seat several hundred, if not more, people,” Bloomberg said. “We’ve got concessions, announcing capabilities, we’ve got lights … we’re starting off athletics in a pretty unique position because most colleges, when they start, don’t have facilities. That’s difficult to have a home-field advantage. For us, having Seabrook was part of a strategic decision to add athletics because we’re not trying to find space to operate all these programs off of our campus.” A big reason for purchasing land, Bloomberg said, was so that the college could eventually construct on-campus athletic facilities. SEARK also plans to break ground on its student center and housing complex in the spring, but Bloomberg said the new athletic director will be charged with arranging housing for the first wave of athletes in case the complex is not finished in time for their arrival.

Delaying the start of basketball, Bloomberg said, allows SEARK to convert from a rubber urethane all-purpose surface to hardwood flooring at the Seabrook basketball courts, raising money for which will be part of the capital campaign for athletics.

Mo re i m m e d i ate ly, SEARK is turning its attention to identifying an athletic director and jumping into the recruiting pool along with its junior college rivals.

“We’re already a little bit behind in recruiting for baseball and softball,” Bloomberg said. “We hope to get coaches on before the end of the spring semester so that by the end of May, we’ll be behind but we’ll be putting our teams together and our teams will be ready to start practice by the fall semester and play in the league in the spring. Just trying to expedite this whole process.”

The SEARK Sharks’ athletic logo. (Southeast Arkansas College)





