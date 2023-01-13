BASEBALL

ASU announces 2023 schedule

Arkansas State Coach Tommy Raffo announced the Red Wolves' regular-season schedule, which will feature a program-record 35 home games.

ASU will open at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Feb. 17, the first of a three-game set at Tomlinson Stadium. The Red Wolves will then travel to defending national champion Ole Miss two days later on Feb. 21 before playing 12 straight games at home.

The Red Wolves will play home-and-home sets with in-state foes Central Arkansas (home on March 14, away on March 28) and Arkansas-Little Rock (away on April 26, home on May 9), while hosting Division II Henderson State on April 25 and visiting Arkansas on April 4.

ASU will play 10 three-game series as part of its Sun Belt Conference schedule, starting on the road with a series at Louisiana-Lafayette on March 17-19 and concluding at home against South Alabama on May 18-20. The Sun Belt Tournament begins May 23 at Montgomery, Ala.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

FOOTBALL

Gibbs joins UCA coaching staff

The University of Central Arkansas added Cannon Gibbs as its inside linebackers coach, Bears Coach Nathan Brown announced on his Twitter account Thursday night.

Gibbs joins the Bears from Southern Miss, where he was a graduate assistant in 2021-22. He filled a similar role at Delta State in 2019-20. He was a linebacker for East Carolina for two years in 2017 and 2018 following time at Jones College in Ellisville, Miss.

-- Sam Lane