SUN BELT MEN

Texas State 61, Arkansas State 58

Despite hanging within single digits of Texas State for a large majority of the game at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas State could not snap its losing skid, dropping a fourth straight game.

Terrance Ford Jr. finished with 15 points to lead the Red Wolves, and Caleb Fields and Markise Davis added 13 apiece.

Mason Harrell did plenty of damage for the Bobcats. He punctuated his 15-point, five-rebound game with a three-pointer with 1:38 remaining, putting Texas State (10-8, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) up 59-51.

ASU (9-9, 1-4) had clawed almost all the way back from a 39-29 deficit early in the second half, scoring eight straight points -- five of them by Davis -- only for the Bobcats to stretch their lead back to eight. The Red Wolves would never pull even in the second half.