SUN BELT WOMEN

Southern Mississippi 61, Arkansas State 36

Twenty-seven turnovers and 13-of-51 shooting (25.5%) from the field doomed Arkansas State as Southern Mississippi ran away from the Red Wolves at Reed Green Arena in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Golden Eagles changed the game with a 25-2 third quarter, stretching a 20-18 halftime lead to 45-20. After Anna Griffin's layup with 4:58 left in the third, Southern Mississippi (11-5, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) scored the next 16 points, with 10 of the Golden Eagles' 25 third-quarter points coming from Jacorriah Bracey.

Mailyn Wilkerson and Melodie Kapinga each scored eight points to lead ASU (5-11, 0-5).