1. A female sovereign.

2. A farewell remark.

3. A ring used in a throwing game.

4. Boyfriends or male admirers.

5. Immeasurably long periods of time.

6. Sticky and viscous.

7. Strict in your religious beliefs and practices.

8. A hypothetical surface on which Earth's gravitation is the same everywhere.

9. Showed vocal disapproval at a performance.

ANSWERS:

1. Queen

2. Adieu

3. Quoit

4. Beaux (beaus)

5. Aeons

6. Gooey

7. Pious

8. Geoid

9. Booed