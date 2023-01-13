The Southern Fried Podcast: Little Rock’s economic growth in 2023

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Listen here: arkansasonline.com/southernfried35/]

Little Rock public relations executive Jordan Johnson joins Rex Nelson on this week’s episode of the Southern Fried podcast for a look at what 2023 has in store for the capital city.

Leading the list of economic developments in Little Rock this year is Lyon College’s plans to open dental and veterinary schools on the site of the Heifer International campus. Jordan and Rex discuss what effect the schools will have on the burgeoning East Village and the city as a whole.

They also talk about improvements in the “three P’s” in Little Rock: parks, public safety and the port.