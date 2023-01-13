Top transfer visiting Arkansas

Highly recruited wide receiver transfer Tyrone Broden has arrived for an official visit Arkansas.

Broden was a standout at Bowling Green this season, recording 32 receptions for 506 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior. He finished with 36 catches for 596 yards and 5 touchdowns during the 2021 season.

Broden played in 5 games and had 6 catches for 97 yards as a redshirt freshman.

Broden, 6-7, 210 pounds, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 1 and has accumulated offers from schools such as Arkansas, Penn State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Washington State and West Virginia.

The Bowling Green website claims Broden was the nation’s tallest receiver. He has made official visits to Penn State and Oklahoma.

He played at West Bloomfield High School in Michigan prior to attending Bowling Green. Broden has two seasons of eligibility remaining.