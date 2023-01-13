Two defendants sentenced to long prison terms in drug trafficking case

Two of the final three defendants indicted in a wide-ranging federal prosecution of members, associates and others who found themselves caught in the orbit of a white supremacist gang known as the "New Aryan Empire" were sentenced to federal prison this week.

Lesa Standridge, 58, of Dover, was indicted in 2017 on numerous drug trafficking and weapons charges and in August 2021 pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in a deal with the government to dismiss all other charges against her.

Bradley Chambers, 39, of Russellville, was indicted in 2019 on two counts of aiding and abetting kidnapping in aid of racketeering and one count each of aiding and abetting assault with a dangerous weapon and violence in aid of racketeering. He pleaded guilty to all four counts in December 2020.

In back-to-back hearings on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Brian Miller sentenced Standridge to 10 years in federal prison and ordered her to serve five years on supervised release once she leaves prison. Chambers was sentenced to four terms of 13 years and 5 months to run concurrently for a total of 161 months in prison to be followed by five years on supervised release.

Chambers was one of 17 people indicted on charges of violent crimes in aid of racketeering. His indictment stemmed from his participation in early June 2017 in the kidnapping, maiming and torture of two Pope County residents that gang members believed were about to testify against another gang member who had been charged by the state with weapons violations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Liza Brown said that Standridge was a major distributor of methamphetamine and asked for a sentence within the guideline range of 135 to 168 months in prison.

Garry Corrothers, Standridge's attorney, citing health factors, asked Miller to vary downward to the statutory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Corrothers said Standridge, who has been detained in federal custody since her plea hearing, has contracted covid-19 three times. Brown objected to the variance but recommended the low end of 135 months due to Standridge's health.

Standridge told Miller that she had been addicted to drugs for many years and had relapsed numerous times in the past. But, she said, after being sent to the Pulaski County jail in mid-2021, she had been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and PTSD and was receiving medication for those conditions.

"That was when I began to feel normal," she said.

During her time in the county lockup, she said, she had participated in a reentry program called "CSI," which she said she had completed successfully enough that she was placed in the position of mentoring other inmates at the jail.

Despite some misgivings, Miller agreed to a 10-year sentence.

"I'm essentially doing it because of your age. You're 58 and in 10 years you'll be 68," he said. "I think 120 [months] is going to be sufficient. I don't think giving you another 15 months is going to make that much difference to society."

The sentencings nearly bring to a close a saga that began in early 2016 with a federal investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in Pope County that ultimately resulted in the indictment of 55 people on charges ranging from distribution of methamphetamine to conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Initially, in October 2017, 44 people were indicted on drug trafficking charges, but the investigation soon took a turn into activities including racketeering, murder-for-hire plots, witness intimidation and violent acts in aid of racketeering perpetrated by several members of the NAE, which began in the 1990s as a prison gang and soon spread out into communities around Central Arkansas. A superseding indictment filed in February of 2019 added 11 defendants and numerous racketeering and violence in aid of racketeering charges against 17 defendants.

Ultimately, 53 of the 55 defendants pleaded guilty, some to reduced charges of failure to report a felony or use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, but most to charges ranging from drug conspiracy or drug distribution to RICO conspiracy. Sentences have ranged from probation for the least serious crimes to a 35-year prison term handed down to Wesley Gullett, 33, of Russellville for conspiracy to violate RICO and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Although the motto of the gang was "to the dirt," meaning once a person is in the gang the only way to leave is to die, many members have disavowed the group, including McKelly Harris, who founded the gang in 1990 while he was in the Pope County jail facing robbery and burglary charges. Harris -- who was not named in any of the indictments in the case -- said in a television interview in 2019 that he had left the gang over disagreements about drug trafficking, which he said he opposed.

A number of defendants identified as high-ranking members of the gang disavowed their affiliation after they were indicted. Even Gullett, who was serving as the gang's "outside president," to oversee its activities outside of prison, claimed to have left the gang by the time of his sentencing.

One of the original defendants, Troy "Trickey" Loadholdt, dropped out of sight before the 2017 indictment and is considered to be a fugitive. Miller granted a motion to sever him from the remaining defendants in September 2021, and last November his case was transferred to the fugitive list and placed on the unassigned docket with an order by Miller that he be returned to the active docket once he is located and arrested.

Marcus Millsap, 55, of Danville, the only defendant who elected to go to trial, is the last remaining defendant to be sentenced. Millsap was charged in February 2019 with conspiracy to violate RICO, aiding and abetting attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was convicted on all counts on Sept. 24, 2021, following a 14-day jury trial in which several members of the NAE testified against him in hopes of receiving leniency in their own cases.

Millsap has been fighting to keep his financial records out of the hands of federal prosecutors since his conviction and has delayed sentencing by filing eight motions to extend time to file objections to his pre-sentencing report. As of Thursday, no sentencing date has been set.