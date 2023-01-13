WCSD leader addresses late text after threat post

A social media threat made by multiple students toward another led to a lockdown of Watson Chapel junior and senior high schools Wednesday morning.

The Watson Chapel School District sent a text to parents and guardians Thursday afternoon explaining what led to the lockdown. The text was not sent to its "district-wide" distribution list, for which all community members can sign up, because the school was not under attack during the lockdown, according to school officials.

"Yesterday there was a social media threat posted outside of the school against one of our students," according to the text, forwarded to The Commercial from a person approved to pick up another enrolled student. "Our Resource Officer and administration took the appropriate action to shelter in place until the situation was deemed safe. There were no weapons found and no one was injured."

That message counters a widespread rumor that multiple guns were found on campus during the lockdown. Metal detectors are used at the secondary schools to detect weapons.

WCSD Superintendent Tom Wilson was asked after Thursday's board meeting about not sending a text on the incident immediately after it happened. Wilson said he, the secondary school principals and school district security officer and Jefferson County sheriff's Sgt. Thaddeus Arnold "took care of that situation" and conducted a shelter-in-place, extending a period until the students allegedly in on the threat were found.

"This [threat] was all outside the school and on outside social media, but the kids were talking about it, so we immediately got that kid in the office and got him protected," Wilson said. "That's what it's all about. We're all for safety, and that's why we did what we did."

School security detained those who allegedly threatened the student. Neither Pine Bluff police nor the sheriff's office had any record of the incident.

The superintendent declined to discuss the discipline measures for the students who allegedly threatened the intended victim, citing student privacy policies.

The text continued: "We ask parents and students to please report to school personnel anytime if they know of a violent incident that might occur or if you see any weapons on campus. It is everyone's responsibility to report anything that might lead to any kind of violent act occurring on campus. All of our students and staff deserve and have the right to a safe learning environment."

The secondary school campuses had faced false-alarm threats on three separate occasions in September. One was that students had been shot on campus; another was a bomb threat, and another was of multiple stabbings. A student, now 18, was arrested and faces up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.

