Woman charged with LR homicide

A woman was arrested Wednesday night after police responding to a burglary call at a Little Rock apartment complex found an unresponsive person in the parking lot who was later pronounced dead.

Chelsea McKenzly, 28, faces charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

She was arraigned at 8 a.m. Thursday via video in front of Little Rock District Judge Melanie Martin, court records indicate. McKenzly pleaded innocent to all three counts. Her bail was set at $1 million.

According to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department, officers went to 1001 Breckenridge Drive, the address for Breckenridge Square Apartments, at 9:14 p.m. in response to a call of a "burglary in progress."

When officers arrived on the scene, they were notified that an unresponsive person was in the apartment's parking lot. The person was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation quickly developed McKenzly as a suspect, and she was questioned and arrested, police said. She was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Thursday evening.

Police believe the killing was the result of some sort of domestic dispute between McKenzly and the female victim, police spokesman Mark Edwards said. Further details about the victim's identity weren't available Thursday.