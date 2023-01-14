49ers aim for sweep of ‘Hawks

San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan knows the challenges of trying to beat an opponent three times in a season after falling short a year ago in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers open this postseason with a similar challenge when they host NFC West rival Seattle in a wild-card playoff game today less than a month after beating the Seahawks for the second time this season.

"I don't really look at it as you have to beat someone three times. I just look at it as we have to beat them [today]," Shanahan said. "That's the game, I don't think the other games have [anything] to do with it."

The Niners (13-4) are seeking a better result against the Seahawks (9-8) than they had last year against the Rams, when they blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead and lost 20-17 to Los Angeles in the NFC title game.

"Once you know each other that well, usually the game becomes simpler," Shanahan said. "You don't trick each other after that and usually teams are playing at a higher level by that third time."

That game last year was decided on a few key plays down the stretch, like a potential dropped interception by San Francisco, a failed short-yardage conversion and then an interception by Jimmy Garoppolo on the final drive with the Niners attempting a comeback.

The Niners have had the advantage so far this year against the Seahawks, winning 27-7 at home in Week 2 and then going to Seattle for a 21-13 victory Dec. 15 in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's first road start.

The constant has been the defense led by edge rusher Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner that limited Seattle to one TD drive on 20 offensive possessions.

"For the most part we were just behind the sticks a lot," quarterback Geno Smith said. "We were behind the chains and we were in second-and-longs and third-and-longs and that's not a recipe for winning football for us."

The Seahawks have had good success over the years against the Niners with Shanahan in charge, winning eight of the 12 games. But San Francisco took the most important one so far in a Week 17 showdown in 2019 that decided the NFC West title.

"Sometimes they get us and sometimes we get them," Coach Pete Carroll said. "I say that about the chess match thing because I have so much respect for what Kyle does, their whole style of play and all that they have developed over the years. It's going to be a good challenge."

The Niners will be 25th team in Super Bowl era to sweep two games against an opponent in regular season and play them again in playoffs.

Those previous teams went 14-10 in the third meeting in the playoff, including the loss by San Francisco to the Rams last season on the road. But teams that hosted the third game had a 13-6 record.





At a glance

NFL WILD-CARD PLAYOFFS

All times Central

TODAY’S GAMES

Seattle at San Francisco, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

LA Chargers at Jacksonville, 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Miami at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

NY Giants at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY’S GAME

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m. (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Seahawks at 49ers

3:30 p.m. (Fox)

LINE 49ers by 91/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 30-19; 49ers won at Seahawks 21-13 on Dec. 15

LAST WEEK Seahawks beat Rams 19-16 in OT; 49ers beat Cardinals 38-13

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.49ERS (RK)

(18) 120.1RUSH138.8 (8)

(T11) 231.4PASS226.8 (13)

(13) 351.5YARDS365.6 (5)

(9) 23.9POINTS26.5 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.49ERS (RK)

(30) 150.2RUSH77.7 (2)

(13) 211.5PASS222.9 (20)

(26) 361.7YARDS300.6 (1)

(25) 23.6POINTS16.3 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH The 49ers swept the Seahawks twice in the regular season and clinched the NFC West title Dec. 15 in Seattle. San Francisco is riding a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs led by a dominant defense and strong play from rookie QB Brock Purdy. Meanwhile, Seattle is in the playoffs despite struggling down the stretch after a 6-3 start. The Seahawks are in the playoffs for the 10th time in Coach Pete Carroll's 13th season in charge, and the 15th time in the past 20 seasons overall.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)



Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates after a touchdown catch by wide receiver Tyler Lockett during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

