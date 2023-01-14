Agency on aging to host bass tourney

Every day in southeast Arkansas, nearly 1,500 Meals on Wheels are served to the elderly and those with disabilities.

'Our clients are not just clients, they are family," said Aisha Madison, director of senior centers operations for the Area Agency of Aging of Southeast Arkansas. "The need is always there especially in rural counties."

To help fund these meals, the agency receives grants and donations, but more is always needed.

That's why for 25 years the agency has hosted the Reeling for Meals Bass Tournament at Pine Bluff Regional Park. This year, the event will be held April 15 and the event will bring back the popular fish fry at the Waterfront building.

For the last two years years, the fish fry was "grab-and-go" because of the pandemic.

"The guys who fish love that event and we're glad it's back," Samantha Stichert, the agency's event said. "It's a chance for them to have a beer and unwind after fishing."

The pandemic also lowered the fishing tournament's participation. Stichert hopes this year will return to normal with more than 100 participants.

The fishing event starts at the start of daylight -- "safe light" -- and ends at 3 p.m.

The entry fee is $110 per boat and includes two tickets to the Fish Fry hosted by King Kat. There's a $2,500 guarantee for first place and cash for the top 10.

The first 75 teams that register receive T-shirts donated by Arkansas Printing. Other sponsors include Forces, Foster Towing, Arkansas Ship and Simmons Bank.

"We couldn't do it without our sponsors," Lauren Bland, the agency's regional ombudsman, said. "If you don't fish, we hope others will open their checkbook and give a little."

Meals on Wheels isn't just about freshly prepared food every day, which comes from three different southeast Arkansas kitchens operated by the agency. It's also about friendship. Sometimes, Stichert said, the only face a person receiving the meals may see is the person who delivers the food.

"The deliverers also do welfare checks to make sure those who they are serving are okay," Madison said. "A lot of our clients live in rural areas and our delivers who see them every day can make sure they are okay. Every day we try to provide for those in need and are passionate about what we do."