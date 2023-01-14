Alma rallies late, downs Russellville

ALMA — With the game on the line late, Alma sophomore guard Camden Curd wanted the ball in his hands for the big shots.

He didn’t disappoint Alma with his late-game performance Friday night at Charles B. Dyer Arena. Curd finished with a team-high 14 points, including a team-high seven in the final quarter, to help Alma in a 54-46 victory against Russellville in a 5A-West matchup.

It was the first conference victory of the season for the Airedales, who downed the four-time defending conference champs to do it.

“It was so exciting to get our first conference win in a spot like this,” Curd said. “It is so good to get this one under our belt. We beat a very good team with a win at home. We played our best ball when we needed it.”

Alma (4-10, 1-2) rallied in the win after being down 39-29 entering the final quarter. Russellville (13-5, 1-2) used a 16-2 run to close out the third frame with the double-digit lead fueled by 12 turnovers.

The Airedales used a 14-3 scoring stretch capped by a 3-pointer from Curd. That outside shot gave Alma a 43-42 lead with 3:50 left in the game. He hit another big 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run that gave Alma a 52-43 edge with just 46 seconds left.

“He is a winner and has been like this his whole life,” Alma coach Dominic Lincoln. “When I was watching him play in the ninth grade, I couldn’t wait to get him up here in high school. The moment is never too big for him. When the game is on the line, he wants to take those shots.”

Three-point shooting was huge in the second half for Alma, which hit six 3-pointers in the final quarter. Curd, Easton Boggs, who finished with 12 points, and Miles Kendrick, who finished with 11 points, all combined to hit two each.

Alma outscored Russell-ville 25-7 in the fourth quarter behind a balanced effort. The Airedales had five different scorers in Curd, Boggs, Kendrick, Carmani Smith and Israel Towns-Robinson fueling the offense.

The Airedales have just one senior on the roster and play mostly sophomores and juniors. They were able to get it done in the most memorable victory since Lincoln took over the program now in his second season.

“I have a ton of respect for Russellville because it is special to win the conference four years in a row,” Lincoln said. “But you have to go beat those guys if you want to be the best. This is the biggest win since I’ve been the head coach here. But this isn’t about me it’s about those kids in the locker room. What an effort from them.”

Russellville was guided by a game-high 18 points from Dawson Shafer and another 17 points from Caleb Carter. It was a back-and-forth first half that ended with a 18-18 tie. Russellville jumped out to a 13-8 first-quarter lead, but Alma got back in the game after that with a 8-0 run in the second quarter.



