Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Florida A&M

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Fla.

RECORDS UAPB 6-11, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Florida A&M 2-12, 0-3

SERIES Florida A&M leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Chris Greene, 6-8, Sr.;10.8;4.3

F Brahm Harris, 6-6, Sr.;4.1;3.9

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, So.;5.4;6.0

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;16.2;4.7

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;12.6;4.4

COACH Solomon Bozeman (13-35 in second season at UAPB and overall)

Florida A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Jordan Tillmon, 6-2, Jr.;11.0;6.0

G Noah Meren, 6-5, Sr.;2.0;2.1

G Hantz Louis-Jeune, 6-6, Jr.;5.3;3.4

F Jaylen Bates, 6-7, Jr.;9.4;6.9

F Saiyd Burnside, 6-9, Fr.;1.7;2.1

COACH Robert McCullum (56-100 in sixth season at Florida A&M and 140-221 in 13th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Florida A&M

64.2;Points for;56.6

68.9;Points against;74.6

-3.2;Rebound margin;-6.3

0.7;Turnover margin;-3.2

38.1;FG pct.;37.2

29.8;3-pt pct.;31.2

69.4;FT pct.;68.1

CHALK TALK This is the second meeting between the two. Florida A&M won the first matchup 71-66 in overtime last season at Pine Bluff. ... Jordan Tillman, a 6-2 guard, played high school basketball at Watson Chapel and averaged 16.6 points per game at Connors State (Okla.) Community College before signing with Florida A&M. ... UAPB has won back-to-back games for the first time since 2021 when it beat Mississippi Valley State and Alabama State during a seven-day span from Jan. 2-9. ... Florida A&M has lost six consecutive games. ... The Golden Lions will travel to Daytona Beach, Fla., afterwards to prep for their game against Bethune-Cookman on Monday.

-- Erick Taylor