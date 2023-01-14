Arkansas-Pine Bluff women at Florida A&M

WHEN 1 p.m. today

WHERE Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Fla.

RECORDS UAPB 3-11, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Florida A&M 2-12, 0-3

SERIES UAPB leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

C Maori Davenport, 6-5, Jr.;8.1;6.9

G Demetria Shepherd, 5-8, Jr.;6.9;2.7

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Jr.;9.7;4.9

G Raziya Potter, 5-10, Sr.;7.6;2.8

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, So.;8.9;4.7

COACH Dawn Thornton (26-67 in fourth season at UAPB and 68-124 in eighth season overall)

Florida A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Skylar Baltezegar, 6-2, So.;5.1;4.9

F Paulla Weekes, 5-10, Sr.;8.9;6.6

G Ahriahna Grizzle, 5-9, Sr.;10.2;3.5

G Ivet Subirats, 5-9, Jr.;7.5;3.2

G Dylan Horton, 5-9, Sr.;16.6;4.0

COACH Shalon Pillow (5-37 in third season at Florida A&M and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Florida A&M

62.1;Points for;57.2

71.1;Points against;76.3

1.4;Rebound margin;-5.0

-2.8;Turnover margin;-5.4

37.4;FG pct.;38.2

19.5;3-pt pct.;25.5

62.3;FT pct.;61.5

CHALK TALK Like its men's team, Florida A&M is in the midst of a six-game losing streak and has dropped its past eight conference games dating to last season. ... The last time the teams met, UAPB ran out to a 40-22 halftime lead in a 76-53 victory on Jan. 15, 2022. ... Florida A&M's Horton is second in the league in scoring (16.6 points per game). ... The Golden Lions have made 3 three-pointers or less in 11 games, including its past seven. UAPB was 3 of 18 (16.7%) from behind the three-point line in Monday's 62-60 loss to Prairie View A&M. ... During its current six-game slide, the Rattlers are 65 of 115 (56.5%) from the free-throw line.

-- Erick Taylor