Arkansas State men vs. Southern Mississippi

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 9-9, 1-3 Sun Belt Conference; Southern Mississippi 14-4, 3-2

SERIES Southern Mississippi leads 14-13

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;11.9;3.5

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;11.2;9.6

G Terrance Ford, 6-1, Fr.;8.9;2.0

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.;7.8;2.7

F Alaaeddine Boutayeb, 7-2, Fr.;2.8;1.8

COACH Mike Balado (78-89 in sixth season at ASU and overall)

Southern Mississippi

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Austin Crowley, 6-5, Jr.;17.3;4.0

F Felipe Haase, 6-9, Sr.;14.8;6.9

F DeAndre Pinckney, 6-8, Sr.;13.2;7.4

F Denijay Harris, 6-7, Jr.;7.2;4.9

G Mo Arnold, 6-1, Jr.;5.9;3.4

COACH Jay Ladner (38-69 in fourth season at Southern Mississippi, 114-157 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Southern Miss

65.8;Points for;75.6

64.8;Points against;63.5

+3.2;Rebound margin;+4.9

+0.3;Turnover margin;+4.2

44.1;FG pct.;45.8

33.0;3-pt. pct.;32.4

66.7;FT pct.;68.6

CHALK TALK These teams have not met since ASU won 78-71 on Dec. 13, 2003. ... The Red Wolves have lost all seven games this season in which they've failed to score at least 64 points. ... Southern Mississippi won 11 games before Christmas -- more victories than in any of its past three seasons . ... ASU's Omar El-Sheikh has six double-doubles this season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone