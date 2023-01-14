Arkansas State men vs. Southern Mississippi
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS ASU 9-9, 1-3 Sun Belt Conference; Southern Mississippi 14-4, 3-2
SERIES Southern Mississippi leads 14-13
TV None
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;11.9;3.5
F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;11.2;9.6
G Terrance Ford, 6-1, Fr.;8.9;2.0
G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.;7.8;2.7
F Alaaeddine Boutayeb, 7-2, Fr.;2.8;1.8
COACH Mike Balado (78-89 in sixth season at ASU and overall)
Southern Mississippi
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Austin Crowley, 6-5, Jr.;17.3;4.0
F Felipe Haase, 6-9, Sr.;14.8;6.9
F DeAndre Pinckney, 6-8, Sr.;13.2;7.4
F Denijay Harris, 6-7, Jr.;7.2;4.9
G Mo Arnold, 6-1, Jr.;5.9;3.4
COACH Jay Ladner (38-69 in fourth season at Southern Mississippi, 114-157 in ninth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;Southern Miss
65.8;Points for;75.6
64.8;Points against;63.5
+3.2;Rebound margin;+4.9
+0.3;Turnover margin;+4.2
44.1;FG pct.;45.8
33.0;3-pt. pct.;32.4
66.7;FT pct.;68.6
CHALK TALK These teams have not met since ASU won 78-71 on Dec. 13, 2003. ... The Red Wolves have lost all seven games this season in which they've failed to score at least 64 points. ... Southern Mississippi won 11 games before Christmas -- more victories than in any of its past three seasons . ... ASU's Omar El-Sheikh has six double-doubles this season.
-- Mitchell Gladstone