Arkansas State women at Texas State

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Strahan Arena, San Marcos, Texas

RECORDS ASU 5-11, 0-5 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 11-5, 3-2

SERIES ASU leads 10-7

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;13.1;5.1

G Keya Patton, 5-7, Sr.;9.0;4.4

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;8.8;8.4

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So.;8.7;1.5

C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;5.9;7.0

COACH Destinee Rogers (13-21 in second season at ASU and overall)

Texas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Da'Nasia Hood, 6-1, Sr.15.8;7.3

G Tianna Eaton, 5-10, Sr.;10.9;4.1

G Kennedy Taylor, 5-3, Sr.;10.0;3.7

F Lauryn Thompson, 6-1, Sr.;9.7;4.7

G Ja'Kayla Bowie, 5-8, Sr.;7.5;4.7

COACH Zenarae Antoine (175-173 in 12th season at Texas State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Texas State

67.9;Points for;67.8

72.1;Points against;57.9

-2.1;Rebound margin;+0.1

+0.4;Turnover margin;+3.6

38.6;FG pct.;42.7

29.0;3-pt. pct.;31.0

69.6;FT pct.;73.8

CHALK TALK Texas State won both games against ASU last season, topping the Red Wolves 84-75 at San Marcos in February. ... ASU enters on a six-game losing streak. ... Melodie Kapinga leads the Sun Belt with an average of 3.8 offense rebounds per game. ... Kennedy Taylor's 6.2 assists per game are tops in the Sun Belt.

-- Mitchell Gladstone