Bella Vista planners send five items to City Council, including some Property Owners Association requests

BELLA VISTA -- A full agenda was addressed by the Bella Vista Planning Commission on Monday evening despite the fact the commission was short two members.

With Gail Klesen absent and Craig Honchell no longer a commissioner after winning election to the City Council in a December runoff, the commission, which still managed a quorum, took action on 11 items in its first regular session of the new year.

Five rezoning requests were advanced to the City Council -- with recommendation for approval -- while another four items were tabled. A construction extension for a large-scale development and a zoning variance request were both approved.

Each agenda item the commission voted on passed by 5-0 votes.

Four of the five rezoning requests were applied for by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association.

POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson told the commission his organization would be making several rezoning requests over the course of "the next couple of months" in order to better reflect the current usage of the parcels.

"Our goal is just to make it so the zoning matches the usage," he said. "We're not planning on making any changes ... we just want the zoning to match the traditional current use. Unfortunately you're going to see me about 20 times over the next couple of months because the POA has about 20 parcels that are zoned incorrectly and we're just trying to get it all cleaned up."

The four parcel locations (and zoning changes requested by the POA) include:

• 10 Scotsdale Lane, from conservation to neighborhood commercial district.

• 105 Lancaster Drive, Lake Avalon Beach, from conservation to neighborhood commercial district.

• 10 Nature Trail Lane, Tanyard Creek Practice Center, from single-family residential to neighborhood commercial district.

• 2 Kingsdale Lane, a 2.69-acre portion of the parcel, from single-family residential to neighborhood commercial district.

The fifth rezoning request was applied for by Ashli and Zachary Duhamel for a parcel at 58 Rillington Drive. The request would change the zoning from conservation to single-family residential.

At the meeting's outset, the commission voted to grant a six-month extension to applicant Red 5 Construction and Halff Associates for the large-scale development known as the Gardenstown Subdivision.

The extension is for road and utility construction.

According to a letter submitted by Dustin Higgins, a graduate engineer with Halff Associates, construction did not begin within the original six-month approved time frame "due to delayed Arkansas Department of Health approval for the proposed water line."

He said the ADH "withheld approval based on a lack of septic system design for the subdivision," but added that the ADH has now agreed to approve the proposed water line, however, "due to the timing of their approval, construction will not be able to begin until the original approval time has lapsed."

The final item passed by the commission was a zoning variance requested by Thomas Ufer on the number of parking spaces for his property at 3 Brill Lane.