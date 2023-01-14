Sections
Bentonville library expansion gets boost with $500,000 grant from Alice L. Walton Foundation

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:05 a.m.
The Alice L. Walton Foundation has given $500,000 for the Bentonville Public Library’s expansion project. (File Photo/NWA Democat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

BENTONVILLE --The Alice L. Walton Foundation has given $500,000 for the Bentonville Public Library's expansion project.

The Bentonville Library Foundation announced the grant Thursday.

"Alice Walton continues to invest in our community, giving every citizen or visitor exposure to things that heighten our interest in art, architecture, health and well-being and education," said Howard Kerr, president of the library foundation.

The library expansion plans call for a 22,975-square-foot addition to the library's current 38,500 square feet at a cost of $16.75 million. A needs assessment was paid for by a $112,900 grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

"Alice Walton's philanthropy has significantly contributed to Bentonville's culture and her gift to our public library will also have a lasting impact in our community. I am grateful for her support," library director Hadi Dudley said.

In May 2021, the library foundation agreed to raise $10.5 million for the expansion. Fundraising is ongoing. Several donations have been made and will be acknowledged through naming opportunities in the library expansion, according to the release.

Print Headline: Foundation gives $500,000 to expand library

