Bridge worker gets probation in death

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A drawbridge operator who killed a bicyclist last year when she raised the spans before making sure they were clear has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deal that lets her avoid prison time.

Artissua Paulk, 43, was sentenced to eight years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Paulk was operating a bridge that connects West Palm Beach and Palm Beach on Feb. 6 when 79-year-old Carol Wright began walking her bike across the span. Before opening the bridge to let a boat pass and after lowering its entrance barriers,

Paulk originally told police she had checked the bridge, but surveillance video and text messages she sent to her boss immediately after Wright's fall show she had not.



