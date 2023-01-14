DEAR CAR TALK: I have a 2001 Toyota Tundra. I take it to remote places and try to keep it well maintained.

Recently, returning from a trip, the "check engine" light came on. So, I got off the highway at the next off ramp, and the truck would not start again. It turned out to be the fuel pump.

I don't think most people are concerned about their fuel pump, and I have since learned that they usually go out with no warning, leaving you stranded. On the Tundra, the fuel tank must be dropped just to examine the fuel pump, an expensive procedure.

So, my question is: When should fuel pumps be replaced to be on the safe side? And do you know any secret ways to test their condition? I am thankful that the fuel pump did not go out earlier in the day, or my bones would be bleaching in the desert at the end of a dirt road without cellphone coverage. I loved your call-in radio show with your late brother. — Stephen

DEAR READER: First of all, old versions of our show still come out twice every week on podcast from NPR. You can listen to the "Best of Car Talk" wherever you get your podcasts.

Unfortunately, fuel pumps are kind of like light bulbs. They're working one second and not working the next. You rarely get any warning.

And the truth is, many fuel pumps last the life of the vehicle. We replace very few fuel pumps these days. So, I can't recommend replacing a fuel pump pre-emptively.

Plus, once a vehicle goes over 100,000 miles, any part of the car can fail. You can replace the fuel pump before your next trip to the boondocks, but it could be your alternator that leaves you stranded. Or a broken timing chain.

Basically, there are 100 ways you could end up as a buffet dinner for a pack of hungry wolves, Stephen, and you can't possibly anticipate all of them.

So, I have two suggestions. First, buy an iPhone 14, even though it may cost more than the truck is worth. It has an emergency satellite transponder built into it, so if you're in danger and out of cell coverage, you can send a rescue request via satellite.

And second, when you get that phone, download a bunch of "Best of Car Talk" podcasts onto it, so while you're being circled by buzzards, at least you'll still be laughing. Good luck.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: I have a comment on a recent article of yours in which you explained why all newly mounted tires need to be balanced. You explained that all tires come with small imperfections, and that balancing the tires on the wheel helps correct for those manufacturing flaws to ensure a smooth ride.

You forgot to mention that the wheel itself could also affect the balance of the whole assembly, not just the tires. I don't think many wheels are manufactured perfectly balanced either, just like tires.

Even a perfect tire on any given wheel will probably not be "balanced." Just sayin'. Love your articles and humor. — John

DEAR READER: Thanks for reminding me that I forgot to insult the wheel manufacturers in that column, John. You're right that it's possible.

In my experience, the tires are much more likely to need balancing than the wheels. And because of their relative masses, and the tire's greater distance from the center of the axle, an imperfection in the tire is more likely to be amplified than one in the wheel.

But wheels certainly can get bent from hitting potholes or curbstones and that can contribute to, or cause, an imbalance.

We'd still try to address it the same way — by balancing the wheel and tire together, as a unit.

But if the wheel-tire combo couldn't be balanced — or if the customer continued to experience a vibration at speed — the first thing I'd do is try another tire. If it still wouldn't balance, then I'd suspect the wheel.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: I don't have a question, but I do have a great tip for my fellow car and dog owners. Millions of cars have "gone to the dogs!" With pet hair covering my seats and car floors, I used to use a vacuum, which was pretty useless, because the fur seems to stick to the carpet and seats like glue.

Then, one day I tried our old trusty wood-handled, stiff bristled brush. It worked like magic! One or two swipes and voila! Brush, yes; vacuum, no!

HAIRS to ya, Ray! Keep up the great work. — Joel

DEAR READER: This is great, Joel. Now I can stop shellacking my dog twice a week.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com