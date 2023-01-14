City, Omegas host blood drive today

A blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The city of Pine Bluff Advancing Health Literacy Program is partnering with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and the Arkansas Blood Institute to hold the blood drive.

"If you are able, would you be willing to stop by and donate blood? If you're unable to do so, could you invite at least one person?" the post said on the mayor's Facebook page.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment visit: https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/zip. Enter the 71601 zip code and the date of the event, and then click the Pine Bluff blood donor event at the convention center.

"By supporting Arkansas' blood supply, you'll help make sure medical facilities have enough blood to help patients. Therefore, you will be helping someone get through a surgery, a life saving treatment, recover from a traumatic injury, and so much more. We hope that we can have your support," the post said.

Offices close for MLK Day

Several agencies will be closed Monday in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Pine Bluff City Hall and Pine Bluff Transit will be closed.

The Pine Bluff City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The council usually meets the first and third Mondays of each month.

Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed.

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will be closed, however the Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will run for patients with dialysis and cancer treatment appointments.

Liberty Utilities will be closed.

Rice board to meet at Stuttgart

The Arkansas Rice and Research Promotion Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart. The agenda includes administrative reports, according to a news release. Details: Arkansas Farm Bureau, (501) 224-4400.

Christian women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The speaker will be Sharon Lawlor of Eureka Springs, who will make a presentation on "Pieces to Masterpieces." The feature will be Ollie Merritt, executive director of Voices for Children at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

The theme of the event is "Where she is + as she is." Everyone is invited to attend. The lunch costs $16 and includes meal, tax and gratuity. Reservations are needed. To make or cancel reservations, call Jennifer Keahey (870) 540-9302.

UAPB students set MLK observance

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Office of Student Involvement and Leadership will commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, 1300 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive.

The program is entitled, Remembering the Dream. The host will be Amaya Jordan, Student Government Association president, according to a news release.

Program presentations will include Errayionna Jackson, Miss University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; Charles Harris III, Mister University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; Trent Wills, Student Government Association vice president; D'Shaunti Spearman, Union Programming Board President; Courtney C. Jackson, director of the L.A. Davis Student Union; the Rev. Matthew Hall, director of the BCM and Frank D. Dorsey II, Dean of Student Involvement & Leadership.

The observance will have a student artist showcase, the playing of one of King's famous speeches, and the opportunity for student reflections.

The event is hosted in collaboration with the Baptist Collegiate Ministry to highlight student leaders and artists. The UAPB community will have the opportunity to tour the newly remodeled BCM and meet the new director, the Rev. Mathew Hall.

Prior to the program Monday, UAPB Student Leaders will participate in the 39th PBICVR KingFest™ Parade in downtown Pine Bluff. The parade lineup will begin at 1 p.m. in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse, and the activity will commence at 2 p.m.