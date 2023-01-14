Construction costs pose big dilemma for WCSD

The rising costs of construction has posed a serious dilemma for the Watson Chapel School District.

Superintendent Tom Wilson said at Thursday's district board meeting he will request state legislators offer the district additional funding toward construction of a 92,500-square-foot high school to replace an outdated (but active) junior high school campus.

Voters in the district approved, by a narrow margin, a 5.7-mill increase to cover the WCSD's portion of a cost-share agreement with the Arkansas Department of Education toward a project then estimated at $23 million, with the department agreeing to foot more than 75% of the bill, or more than $17.25 million. The district is selling construction bonds to a Cincinnati investment firm for $8,009,169.

Patrick Schroeder of Baldwin & Shell, the construction firm behind the high school project, told Watson Chapel board members Thursday that construction costs have risen to about $320 per square foot, putting the estimated project cost now at $29.6 million. The additional 5.7 mills will yield the WCSD $690,000 per year based on a collection rate of 95%, according to a district financial review.

The Arkansas Public School Academic Facilities & Transportation division of the Education Department is recommending an increase in state funding from $200 per square foot to $275 per square foot toward the project, Wilson said, but Wilson would like to see the legislature approve $300 per square foot, which would give Watson Chapel $27.75 million in total funding.

"I don't know how that's going to go," Wilson said. "We'll just have to see. The costs have gone up so much, it's a problem for us because we didn't get funded with enough money. With it spiking like it did, that's what created the problem."

If the district does not receive the additional funding, Wilson said, the next step would be to review how the district could fund its portion of the cost-share agreement. Watson Chapel has more than $7 million in its building fund.

"We've passed this millage, and we've run into the problem with construction prices going so high, we don't know if we have enough money because we don't have a big balance to carry it. We've got some money in our building fund and we can utilize some of that, but we can't utilize it all."

Complicating that issue, Wilson told the school board, is a state law that went into effect Jan. 1 that schools built after that date must include storm shelters. On Nov. 21, Watson Chapel received a waiver from the facilities and transportation division allowing the district to construct a "gymnatorium", or combined gymnasium and performing arts auditorium.

An attendee at Thursday's board meeting questioned Wilson about eliminating storm shelters if the purpose of the new school was to increase safety. Former superintendent Andrew Curry said in December 2021 the present junior high school, which first opened in 1945, has a suitability rate of zero, meaning no useful life remaining.

Wilson has been on the job since last July.

District officials are now looking at other options such as replacing the planned gymnatorium with a combined physical education-auditorium and continuing to use the present high school gymnasium for athletic events and other gatherings.

"We're not sacrificing safety; we need that," WCSD board president Donnie Hartsfield said.

Wilson also vowed the new school will be safe.

"As far as redesigning the school as we're doing and taking out the large gym that we had planned, we might be able to still meet and get our school," Wilson said. "That's what we're trying to do."

FINANCIAL REVIEW

The required storm shelters may create a financial issue, financial consultant Norman Hill told the WCSD in a financial review.

Hill, a former superintendent of Drew Central and Monticello schools, said the legal balance for the WCSD has been stable for the past three years, but the average loss of 128 students in average daily membership, or ADM, for the past six years has created a problem for the WCSD to maintain the legal balance moving forward. Hill recommended the district review all staff vacancies to determine if they need to be filled and review all financial areas where cuts can be made.

"The average loss of 128 students in ADM per year is costing the district about 1 million dollars per year in lost foundation and categorical fund," Hill wrote in his review. "This is the amount of funds the district needs to be able to reduce in expenditures per year to be able to maintain the district legal balance."

The ending balance for the district as of December was $10,255,402.94, with $1,179,887.84 in revenue received during the month and $1,616,117.95 spent in non-activity funds.

APPROVED PURCHASES

WCSD board members took an exercise in addressing needs and saving costs by approving an expense of $20,000 out of the athletic department fund, rather than the operating fund, toward an upgrade in weight room equipment, which athletic director Maurice Moody successfully proposed to the board.

The board also approved a $31,323 purchase of Smart Mouth Pizza, a food option geared toward helping secondary school students improve their nutritional intake. Smart Mouth is said to "provide restaurant-quality ingredients to make personal pan pizzas, sandwiches and calzones" that meet federal school lunch guidelines and dietary specifications. A 5% increase in lunch participation (50 meals per day) would result in an estimated $94,500 net profit increase, according to district food service director Paula Bailey.

WILDCAT WARRIORS

Watson Chapel Junior High's Student Advisory Council members were named Wildcat Warriors for January: Kylee Monk, Sasha Walker, Terrance Wyrick, David Summons, Mariah Sims, Mariah Burnett, Ja'Kyria McKinney, Jessica Parker, Maleigh Pridgeon and Ahmiyah Redix.

Jimmy Stocker was named Employee of the Month.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The board accepted resignation letters from secondary teacher Alicia Duncan and custodian Shirley Simmons, and a letter of retirement from secondary teacher Garry Henson.