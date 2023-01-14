Cougars hit 17 3’s in win over Griffins

FAYETTEVILLE — The New School boys basketball coach David Ferrell would prefer his team to utilize a much more balanced attack than what it displayed Friday night.

It was hard for him to argue with the way the Cougars shot from 3-point range, though.

The New School hit 17 of 35 shot from behind the arc, including eight by Jackson Harris, and posted a 72-49 victory at home over Ozark Catholic in a battle for second place in the 1A-1 West Conference.

“We shot it well,” Ferrell said. “Jackson Harris is definitely our 3-point threat and he’s struggled the last couple of games. He’s been putting in extra time and stuff, and he had his stitched up last week against County Line, and he struggled down there. He saved our tail in the first half.

“Honestly, we took what they gave us. They’re good-sized guys and they were clogging it up on the inside. They’re a good team and they’re going to win a lot of games.”

Every starter hit at least one 3-pointer for The New School (25-2, 6-1), which finished with game with only seven tw0-point buckets and seven free throws to complete its scoring. Ozark Catholic (23-4, 6-2), however, never allowed the host Cougars to pull away until the fourth quarter when Quintus McNeal hit four of The New School’s two-point buckets and scored 15 of his 17 points.

The Griffins even took a 33-32 lead when Ashton Efird hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds before halftime. That only lasted 11 seconds as Harris, who finished with a game-high 27 points, hit his seventh 3-pointer and put The New School ahead for good.

“We typically hold the ball there and hold it for one shot,” Ozark Catholic coach Cody Vaught said. “You just have to live with it, though. We weren’t prepared for him to shoot it and we didn’t get back well enough. They scored and gave them a little momentum going into halftime.

“Them being ahead at halftime was the tale of the game. We played so well, and to not be ahead by 10 or 15 points was a little disheartening. It was hard to go punch for punch with them when they were playing that well.”

The New School went on to take a 46-40 lead to end the third quarter, and it was cut to four when Efird hit two free throws to start the final 8 minutes of play. The Cougars, however, responded with a 18-2 run to finally blow the game open.

Evan Goldman and Macheal Hardiman started the outburst with back-to-back 3s to give The New School its first double-digit lead, 52-42, then McNeal took over on offense with his only 3-pointer after a steal moments later.

“We played well in what we call ‘winning time,’” Ferrell said. “We got a steal and threw the ball out ahead, and our guy (McNeal) had to dribble out to get it. Otherwise, he would have got a layup, then we settle for a 3. That was a big play, to be honest.”

Goldman finished with 14 points to give The New School a third player in double figures. Ozark Catholic also had three players in double figures as Perrin Lunsford finished with 14, followed by Will Buron with 13 and Efird with 10.



