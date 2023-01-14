Democratic chair Tennille changes course, will run for party chair again

After previously saying he was exhausted by the job, Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Grant Tennille said he has changed his mind.

Tennille, who has chaired the Democratic Party of Arkansas since October 2021, said Friday that he will seek another term.

"If you will re-elect me as your Chair, I will continue to work, every day, to strengthen this Party internally, to recruit and elect Democrats across the state and up and down the ballot and to make you proud to be an Arkansas Democrat," Tennille said in an email.

Tennille's letter to Democrats announcing that he would seek reelection as chair of the Democratic Party of Arkansas was first reported by Talk Business & Politics.

Tennille, 54, announced in December he would step down as the party's chair after 14 months on the job, saying "I'm exhausted." During his time as party chair, Tennille helped the party pay off its debts but said the workload took a toll on his health.

Tennille said former state Sens. Joyce Elliott and Keith Ingram convinced him to seek the party chair again, telling him he could create a better work-life balance to ease the stress.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas is the furthest away from power and influence than it has ever been. Despite ruling the state for most of the 150 years after Reconstruction, Democrats hold no seats in Congress and no state constitutional offices. Only 18 of 100 seats in the House and six out of 35 in the Senate are held by Democrats in the state Legislature.

The party also has struggled financially in recent years, mortgaging its headquarters and maxing out credit cards. A September 2021 interim audit from the Federal Election Commission said the party failed to disclose $351,097 in debt and obligations owed to 27 vendors.

Tennille said the party is no longer in debt, but still has a long way to go before it becomes competitive again.

"I do think that in terms of so many things I'm now a proven commodity," Tennille said Friday. "They know what they are getting, and after the turmoil of the last few years we have finally all sort of settled down."

A former staffer for Govs. Mike Beebe and Mike Huckabee, Tennille chastised party delegates who did not donate or volunteer on campaigns during a meeting in December. Tennille said he is confident he will have the votes to remain party chair when delegates vote during a Jan. 28 meeting.

Jannie Cotton, a former health care CEO and state House candidate from Sherwood, had expressed interest in running for party chair but now is backing Tennille and running for vice chair.

Dan Whitfield, a businessman from Bella Vista who ran unsuccessfully in the May primary for U.S. Senate, also has said he is running for chair.