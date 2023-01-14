File: Story changed in death

A Little Rock woman charged in a Wednesday homicide told police she found her ex-girlfriend dead after a burglary gone wrong before admitting to stabbing her, arrest documents say.

Chelsea McKenzly, 28, called police to 1001 Breckenridge Drive about 9:15 p.m. and reported a burglary, saying she found the victim, a woman who has not yet been named by police, dead and wrapped in a blanket outside, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Officers encountered McKenzly in the parking lot of the apartment complex standing next to her vehicle with all four doors open and the body wrapped in blankets next to the car, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers noticed signs that the body had been dragged from the apartment listed as McKenzly's home address to the parking lot.

McKenzly's initial story changed as police questioned her. She first said the victim was her friend, then her ex-girlfriend, and told police that she was visiting from Monroe, La., and then that she lived with the victim off and on and had been in Monroe for court proceedings.

She first said that the body was found wrapped outside, then that she found the body inside the apartment after noticing the door was ajar and was taking her to a hospital when police arrived.

Police spoke with one person who said they witnessed that McKenzly lived in the apartment with her ex and that the two frequently fought, culminating in a loud disturbance the night before that dragged on into early Wednesday morning.

They also told police that McKenzly had asked for help moving the body.

McKenzly eventually told police that the victim choked her and threatened her with a knife during an argument, prompting her to stab the victim multiple times and wrapped her in a blanket.

She then left for court proceedings in Monroe, not returning until late Wednesday when she tried to move the body.

McKenzly was held in the Pulaski County jail Friday on a $1 million bond. She is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, all felonies.