Five people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

Arrests

Benton Count Sheriff's Office

• Jonathan Boles, 43, of 2608 Cortney Circle in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Boles was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Xavier Cox, 25, of 2703 S.W. Ryder St. in Bentonville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Cox was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Brian Larrison, 34, of 360 W. Fifth St., No. 2, in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Larrison was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Cordney Spinks, 28, of 1211 Sundowner Ranch Ave. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Spinks was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Danny Dooly, 59, of 2000 Sycamore Place in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Dooly was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.