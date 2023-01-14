Greenwood’s ‘D’ handles Harrison

GREENWOOD — The No. 1 Lady Bulldogs continued their torrid pace to start the 5A-West schedule on Friday night.

Greenwood scored 26, 29 and 24 points in the first three quarters and simply rolled to an 89-32 win over Harrison in H.B. Stewart Arena.

Greenwood (16-2, 3-0) forced 13 turnovers in the first quarter and led 26-4, then forced 14 more in the second quarter to post a 55-15 lead at the half.

“We came out ready to play,” Greenwood coach Clay Reeves said. “We were hitting shots, playing defense and rebounding. All phases of the game were good.”

Senior Mady Cartwright scored 20 points, had four assists, four steals and two rebounds while junior Anna Trusty had 17 points, five rebounds, four rebounds and three assists. Anna Woolsey added 13 points, and Kylah Pearcy also scored 13 points off the bench.

Greenwood’s starters played a total of 16 minutes, and every player on the Lady Bulldogs’ roster played in the game.

“We talked about trying to play a little faster because we’ve got a lot of players who can get up and down the floor; the ones that start and come off the bench,” Reeves said. “We just try to keep that pace as much as we can.

“If you need to come out a minute, you come out and somebody else goes in and plays well. Fortunately, we played all 23 players and a lot of them scored. We got up and down the floor a lot.”

Last week, the Lady Bulldogs also had three 20-point or better quarters in a 77-42 win over Russellville to open conference play.

Friday, Woolsey swished a 3-pointer, Trusty scored inside, and Cartwright converted a fast-break layup into a 7-0 lead just 1:33 into the game.

After Brooklyn Mitchell scored for Harrison, Greenwood scored 17 consecutive points. Trusty had 10 points in the run, Woolsey bagged another trey, Carley Sexton scored inside, and Cartwright hit a jumper for a 24-2 lead with 1:41 left in the quarter.

“They do a good job of anticipating, and we try to put them in the right spot,” Reeves said. “Our players are smart. If something’s hurting them, they usually correct it on their own.”

Mitchell hit two free throws for Harrison, and Izzy Smith ended the quarter with a layup for a 26-4 Greenwood lead.

The Lady Bulldogs scored 19 points in the first four minutes of the second quarter to push their lead to 46-4.

Greenwood went on a 17-0 run, hitting 7-of-8 shots from the floor, to open the second half in the first four minutes with Woolsey, Cartwright and Sexton drilling 3-pointers.

“We did shoot the ball better,” Reeves said. “We moved the ball well. Some nights we do, some nights we don’t. We should be able to depend on our defense and our rebounding, which is what we stress the most and our ball handling.”

Clare Barger finished with 12 points and Mitchell 10 for Harrison (7-10, 0-3).