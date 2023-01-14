Illinois leader signs abortion protection

CHICAGO -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law sweeping reproductive health care legislation Friday to protect out-of-state abortion seekers, adding Illinois to the list of states that have placed legal reinforcements around the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In addition to shielding reproductive and gender-affirming health care patients and providers from legal action originating across state lines, the act will also protect the Illinois licenses of health care providers licensed in multiple states who provide treatment legal in Illinois but may cost them their license in a state where it's not. The measure also prevents insurers from charging more for out-of-network care when in-network providers object to treatment on moral grounds.

"Here in Illinois, we know that reproductive care is health care," Pritzker said. "A medical decision should be made between a patient and their health care provider."

Since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision in June left abortion legalization up to the states, Planned Parenthood of Illinois has seen people seeking treatment from 33 states, compared with 10 to 15 before the ruling. Planned Parenthood spokesperson Mary Jane Maharry said roughly 30% of its patients are from outside of Illinois, compared to about 6% pre-Dobbs.

The so-called Dobbs Decision working group was led by state Rep. Kelly Cassidy. Speaking at Pritzker's Chicago news conference, she proclaimed the law just the beginning.

"We will have to respond to the new ways that bully states will come up with to attack patients and providers," said Cassidy, a Democrat of Chicago. "Our mission is clear: If you want to come after people seeking care or their providers, if your mission is to torment trans kids and their families, you're going to have to get through all of us first."

Mary Kate Zander, head of anti-abortion organization Illinois Right to Life, said the governor's "pro-abortion legacy is, in practice, harming women and depriving unborn children of an opportunity at life."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs House Bill 4664, a bill that will further protect reproductive health care providers and patients who are seeking care in Illinois, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Chicago. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)



Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs House Bill 4664, a bill that will further protect reproductive health care providers and patients who are seeking care in Illinois, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Chicago. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)



Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds up House Bill 4664, a bill that will further protect reproductive health care providers and patients who are seeking care in Illinois, after signing it, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Chicago. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

