Illinois officials say Fort Smith couple dead after murder-suicide incident

KANKAKEE, Ill. -- A Fort Smith couple is dead after what officials believe to be a murder-suicide, according to the Illinois State Patrol and the Kankakee, Ill., County Coroner's Office.

Officials were dispatched to the scene of an accident involving a vehicle near the 303-mile marker of Interstate 57 in Otto Township at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

State police found the vehicle in the center median.

State police said in a release officers found Michael J. Hendrickson, 40, of Fort Smith inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office. Tiffany C. Hendrickson, 34, also of Fort Smith and Michael Hendrickson's wife, was the driver and was taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead in the emergency department at the hospital.

The coroner's office told the Daily Journal in Kankakee preliminary autopsy findings show Michael Hendrickson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and Tiffany Hendrickson died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The final cause and manner of death will be determined after toxicology testing, according to the coroner's office.