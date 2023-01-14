• Jasmine Graves Black-Clemons, principal of William Frantz Elementary in New Orleans, hailed the school's addition to the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail in remembrance of its integration by 6-year-old Ruby Bridges in 1960, an event immortalized in a Norman Rockwell painting.

• Yancy Ford, schools superintendent in Effingham County, Ga., said the district will respond in court as students sue after they say they were barred from wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts while their white peers often wear shirts printed with Confederate flags.

• Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency, said "Words matter" and the word "squaw" is harmful as the Interior Department renamed five sites in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

• Kevin McCormick of Hamden, Conn., faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to trying to aid the Islamic State group, with prosecutors quoting him as saying, "It's gotta be like Syria. ... whatever place I can get there the fastest, the quickest, the easiest, and where I can have a rifle and I can have some people, bro."

• Mark Jensen, whose conviction for poisoning his wife with antifreeze, drugging her with sleeping pills and suffocating her was vacated when an incriminating letter she wrote was ruled inadmissible, maintains his innocence as he's retried.

• Andreas Ziegel, a German judge, said four of six defendants have agreed to a plea deal and can reduce their sentences in exchange for confessing and returning $122 million worth of 18th-century treasures looted from Dresden's Green Vault museum.

• Satoshi Furukawa, a Japanese astronaut, said "I keenly feel the responsibility for undermining trust; I sincerely apologize" as he was reprimanded after it was discovered that data in a medical research project he oversaw was fabricated or altered.

• Marc Tessier-Lavigne, a neuroscientist and president of Stanford University, promises to cooperate as his biological research is pored over by experts including a Nobel laureate amid allegations that a number of papers contain questionable data.

• Gunnar Strommer, Sweden's justice minister, said it's "not reasonable for the state to regulate people's dance" as the government moves to stop making restaurants, nightclubs and other venues get permits before patrons may shimmy and sway.