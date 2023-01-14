Legislators representing Fort Smith, Sebastian County discuss plans for legislative session

FORT SMITH -- Legislators for the River Valley met with members of the public at the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce on Friday afternoon to discuss the first week of the 2023 regular session and what they plan to accomplish.

Zachary Gramlich is the newly appointed representative for House District 50, which includes the southern portion of Fort Smith. He said his goal for this session is to network and make connections so he can become a better representative.

"I think next session, as an educator, I would like to be on education so I can help with a lot of boots on the ground and the class stuff. But that's going to be hopefully in two years if I do a good enough job and y'all decide to send me back down," Gramlich added.

Cindy Crawford, representative for District 51, which includes portions of Sebastian County, is on her third term in the Arkansas House. She said she doesn't plan to run specific bills because she prefers to look at everything that's going on and debate many issues.

"My vision is that we get along, that there is civility, that we work together and that we don't become Washington, D.C.," she said.

State Sen. Justin Boyd represents District 27, which includes most of Fort Smith. He previously worked in the house, so he said it was a great week getting used to his new position.

"I think I'm going to enjoy the Senate, not that I didn't enjoy every minute in the House," he said. "It's the same, but it's different, and I'm looking forward to what next week holds."

Since the session just started, the representatives spent the majority of the meeting discussing the executive orders made by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Sanders put a moratorium on hiring and promotion for state positions, stating it is for fiscal efficiency and financial integrity.

Boyd said former Gov. Asa Hutchison did something similar and that it makes sense so Sanders can learn the current state of things.

"And if there is such an urgent situation, of course they can always say it is OK to hire this person over here, but I think it's important for her to come in and decide how she wants to structure things and make sure the government is accountable to the people," he said.

Crawford raised concerns about needing more social work and foster care workers, but she hopes Sanders will release the order when needed.

"I understand the process, and we'll just have to watch it play out," she said.

Sanders said she is also requiring any state departments, agencies and offices to get approval from her when proposing new rules or regulations in order to prevent Arkansans and businesses from unnecessary regulatory requirements.

Gramlich said he likes the idea because he wants to make sure agencies are doing what's best for Arkansans, but at the same time he can see how it might be micromanaging.

"Trust them on what is going on and just be monitoring them on the rules and regulations they want to change," he said.

Sanders ordered the secretary of commerce to go through the Unemployment Insurance Program to verify applicant eligibility to reduce fraud.

The representatives agreed it's a great idea to make sure unemployment is implemented correctly, especially with many businesses looking for employees.

"I heard about it through some constituents of mine, people fraudulently use their name and their Social Security number, so I think this is going to be interesting," Crawford said. "I'm glad she's focusing on it. I don't know how we're going to retrieve the funds, but it will be interesting to watch that play out."

Sanders ordered the secretary of education to review the rules and policies of the department to identify anything promoting the teaching of critical race theory or any other ideologies discriminating against someone's race, ethnicity, sex, age or religion, and amend or remove those policies.

Gramlich said as a teacher for Darby Middle School he doesn't see this issue in Fort Smith, but it's important it's not occurring anywhere else in the state either.

"We definitely do not want a child think they are any less or any greater than another child just because of their outward complexion or how they're born or their gender or religion," he said.

The last issue the representatives discussed was Sanders' comprehensive plan for education reform in Arkansas, which includes improving literacy, expanding childhood education, expanding charter school opportunities and updating security precautions in schools.

Boyd said students not being able to read at their grade level or higher is an issue in Fort Smith. He said while people can blame that on many different factors, other areas in the state are having better outcomes with arguably more disadvantages.

"We're not going to have the workforce we need if people can't read," he said. "You go back to math; you can't even really learn math if you can't read. So we've got to find a way to do this. I would say what we're doing right now is not working for enough people."

The next legislative forum will be at 3 p.m. Jan. 27 at the chamber at 612 Garrison Ave.