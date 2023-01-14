Support our teachers

The letter from Marie Mainard O'Connell in Thursday's edition states only a few of the many, many problems our teachers face because of societal changes taking place in our country. Unfortunately, it appears the new governor and the Legislature will only make their jobs more difficult.

Citizens of all ages should do whatever possible to support our public schools. They are a precious gift to our country, especially to the state of Arkansas.

CORA ELLSWORTH

Jacksonville

Dividing the world?

I believe the rainbow was once God's promise that the waters would never again become a flood to destroy all life. Today, it seems God's rainbow is the symbol of homosexuality. This is a perfect example of how symbols change according to public perception.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in commenting on the wearing of rainbow colors at the World Cup tournament in Qatar, said that sports unite the world. I think that was in hopes that homosexuality might unite the world, too, if it were attached to soccer. However, in Qatar, homosexuality is illegal, and the Qataris just wanted to play football without being forced to promote homosexuality to the world. Besides, I believe the Qataris knew the rainbow as the promise of God, and probably considered the attachment of homosexuality to God's promise as illegal. Surely, if the Qataris had played with a homosexual soccer ball, worn homosexual uniforms, and employed homosexual referees, soccer would have divided the world.

GENE MASON

Jacksonville

By their behavior, no

The Saturday Religion page last week reported that nearly 88 percent of Congress members identify as Christian, compared with only 63 percent of U.S. adults overall. The story also stated that "the Republican congressional delegation is a staggering 99 percent Christian."

I'd just like to point out that I witnessed more Christ-like behavior at a football game last week than I did on the floor of the United States Congress.

CINDY HENRY

North Little Rock

Real issue obscured

Partisan politics has completely obscured the real issue surrounding the mishandling of classified information by both former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden. I believe the reality is both men were terribly wrong, and both may have jeopardized the security infrastructure of the United States, not to mention the safety of our operatives and military members throughout the world.

The juvenile "well he did it, so I can do it" excuses need to stop. The actions of one man do not lessen or minimize the actions of the other. Both, whether intentionally or through gross negligence, handled highly classified information in a manner that would be career-ending for any non-political military or civilian employee.

Some issues should transcend partisan politics. National security is clearly one of those issues. I say these things from the lens of over 30 years of experience, both in the military and as a government civilian, often in positions that required the use of and careful administration of classified information. It is critical that senior officials be held to the same standards that govern the people they lead.

Special Counsels have now been appointed to investigate the actions of both Trump and Biden. The Arkansas congressional delegation should support both investigations in a bipartisan manner. Further, I ask our delegation to act to ensure a thorough Government Accountability Office audit of the executive branch procedures for protecting classified information.

From my experience, the recent revelations involving Trump and Biden may indicate a much wider issue.

KENNETH CARROLL

Fayetteville

Back-pedaling starts

Can't wait to get my big income tax cut that Sarah Sanders promised. (Listen to all the crawfish-speak that will be spoken for the next four years.)

Never count your chickens before they hatch. Only been a few days and am already hearing the back-pedaling Republican'ts starting to crawfish. LOL!

LEE PEDEN

Searcy