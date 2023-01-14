LIVE UPDATES: No. 15 Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Ricky Council, Makhel Mitchell and Makhi Mitchell

The Razorbacks (12-4, 1-3 SEC) enter play in Nashville, Tenn., today on a two-game losing streak in SEC play, falling to ranked Auburn and Alabama teams in the last week.

Arkansas has won 11 of its last 13 meetings with the Commodores. The Razorbacks are 3-1 against Vanderbilt under Eric Musselman.

Davis and Jalen Graham led the Razorbacks with 16 points in Wednesday’s loss to the Crimson Tide. Graham was 8 of 10 from the floor, including 8 of 9 inside the arc, and Davis finished 6 of 17 shooting.

Davis also had 10 rebounds to record his second double-double of the season (UNC-Greensboro). He has scored 10-plus points in 3 of 4 SEC games.

Black and Jordan Walsh are a combined 2 of 27 from three-point range against conference competition. Walsh has missed his last eight attempts, and Black has turned in three 0-for-3 games beyond the arc in league play.

Davis is the lone Arkansas player with more assists (12) than turnovers (7) against SEC teams. Black has 14 assists and 14 turnovers, and Council has 5 assists and 15 turnovers.

The Razorbacks are shooting 19.4% from deep through four league games. They have made 4 threes during their two-game skid, and only 2 players (Council, Davis) have hit a triple.

Vanderbilt’s starters: Emmanuel Ansong, Tyrin Lawrence, Myles Stute, Colin Smith and Quentin Millora-Brown

The Commodores (8-8, 1-2 SEC) are coming off losses at Missouri and Tennessee in the last week. They lost those games by a combined 12 points.

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt’s 7-foot center, leads the team in scoring in SEC play at 18.7 points. He also averages 7 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 2.3 assists per outing.

According to KenPom data, Robbins owns the nation’s third-best block rate (14.5%), meaning he has rejected 14.5% of opponents’ two-point attempts when he is on the floor. He had six blocks in the SEC-opening win over South Carolina and three in Tuesday’s loss at Tennessee.

Ezra Manjon and Jordan Wright are second and third on the team in scoring in league games at 14.0 and 13.3 points, respectively. Wright has hit 5 of 12 three-point attempts and has a team-high 3 steals.

Stute is shooting 43.3% from deep this season, but he is 2 of 12 in SEC play. He is a threat on the glass and can be an energizer and talker for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt, per KenPom, is last in conference games in defensive turnover rate (13.2%) and steal percentage (5.6%). Arkansas needs to take care of the basketball today against a team that has struggled to come up with takeaways.