Maysville firefighters honored for outstanding service

MAYSVILLE -- The Maysville Fire Department held its annual supper to honor those who went above and beyond to keep Maysville residents safe. Although 2022 was an intense year, these firefighters kept up with the pace and received recognition for their efforts.

On Jan. 1, the Fire Department gave four awards to those firefighters.

The Rookie of the Year Award went to cadet Briar Ritter. He finished his first year at the Fire Department and made "extraordinary strides to learn and grow."

The winner of the Responder of the Year Award was Fire Chief Derrick Kennedy. The department awards this honor to the firefighter who responded to the most calls that year. Kennedy has won the award four years in a row.

Assistant Chief Braxton Handle won the Leadership Award for going "above and beyond" in his service.

"Braxton Handle won the Leadership Award because a lot of us were in class for five months during the season or during the summer," Kennedy said. "And Braxton held down the fort and made sure the trucks stayed running."

This year's Maysville Fire Department MVP is Trevor Snider, who took home the Firefighter of the Year Award. Kennedy said that Snider had "raw talent" and that becoming a firefighter was something he always wanted to do.

This is his fifth year with the department, and he joined the team straight out of the academy. He even paid his way through training and plans to work full-time once he receives his EMT license.

Kennedy said he is proud of his team.

"In the almost 10 years that I've been here, the department has done a complete 180 turn compared to what it used to be," he said. "We got guys that are motivated. They're committed to serving the community. And I can honestly lay my head down at night knowing that if something happened to my family here, I have competent guys that are going to take care of my family."

Kennedy said to work in the department, a person needs "heart." He said there is a misconception that firefighters have to be "emotionless" and "thick-skinned" to become firefighters but that the best firefighters have heart, and he's proud to say "his kids got heart."