Mustangs reel off 10th win in a row

While cruising to their 10th consecutive victory, the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs took charge early against the Lamar Warriors Friday night at Mustang Mountain.

The Mustangs have not lost since before Thanksgiving. They carry the momentum into a Tuesday contest at Baptist Prep for the conference lead.

After one quarter, CAC led 19-4 en route to a 64-39 victory in a 3A-5 Conference contest.

"You always hope for a start like that," CAC Coach Matt Hall said. "Sam Maddox has been shooting the ball so good the last few games and we are able to score in bunches quickly."

In that first quarter, Maddox, had just one three-pointer but he nailed four in the second quarter as the Mustangs (12-6, 6-0) built a 37-19 lead at halftime. In that first quarter, sophomore Grayson Wilson had eight points.

Ben Noonan had eight points as the Warriors (4-11, 2-4) tried to get back in the contest.

Maddox, who Hall said was averaging 5.5 three-pointers over his last seven games, led a balanced CAC attack with 20 points. Wilson finished with 12 points, Kevin Williams scored 11 and Lane Baxter 10. Four of the Mustangs' five starters hit three-pointers. Maddox led the way with six.

The Mustangs led 56-29 after three quarters.

"We have three freshmen out there playing and Grayson Williams is a sophomore," Hall said. "We played a really tough non-conference [schedule] and it was kind of a rocky, a rocky start.

"We hosted a classic here then went to Drew Central and McGehee and that kind of turned things around. I feel good where we are right now. We have Baptist Prep on Tuesday and that will be a really good test for us."

The Mustangs' lone senior starter, Eli Fulgham, finished with seven points.

Noonan led Lamar with 12 points.

GIRLS

LAMAR 63, CAC 32

Morgan Cochran scored 17 and Shaelyn Taylor and Karley Williams had 13 points each as the Lady Warriors (15-2) defeated the Lady Mustangs.

Kori Sanders added 8 points.

CAC was led by Livian Burton with 11 points.