• Actor Ezra Miller pleaded guilty Friday to a charge stemming from a break-in and theft of alcohol at a neighbor's home in Vermont, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior last year that stretched from Hawaii to New England. Miller, who appeared in several "Justice League" movies and stars in the forthcoming "The Flash," agreed that by entering the plea and abiding by the conditions, Miller would avoid a three-month jail sentence for a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass. The fallout is a $500 fine and a court fee, a year of probation and conditions including continued mental health treatment. Two other charges were dropped, including a felony burglary count that could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison, but Vermont Superior Court Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady told Miller the felony charge could be refiled if they fail to abide by the terms of probation. Miller, 30, answered the judge's questions but declined to make a statement. After the hearing, attorney Lisa Shelkrot sent a statement on the actor's behalf: "Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health." Miller pleaded not guilty in October to stealing liquor from a neighbor's home in Vermont. State police responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken while the homeowner was away. Miller was charged after police reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses. Miller was arrested twice last year in Hawaii, including on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.

• Former One Direction star Harry Styles and Wet Leg, an indie rock duo from the Isle of Wight, are the front-runners at this year's Brit Awards, with each securing four nominations. Styles earned nods this week for album of the year for "Harry's House," song of the year for "As It Was," artist of the year and best pop/R&B act at the U.K.'s leading music prizes. Wet Leg was nominated for album of the year for their chart-topping self-titled debut, and also received nods for group of the year, best new artist and best alternative rock act. The nominees also include George Ezra, Stormzy and dance music DJ Fred Again, who were shortlisted for artist of the year. Debut nominations went to K-pop girl group Blackpink, Eurovision singer Sam Ryder, Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow and British grime and hip hop artist Kojey Radical. Disney claimed a rare nomination for international song of the year for "We Don't Talk About Bruno," by the cast of the film "Encanto." Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Lizzo will compete for international artist of the year. The awards show will take place Feb. 11 at London's O2 arena.