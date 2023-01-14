Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Don Bacon, R-Neb. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.; former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Reps. Daniel Goldman, D-N.Y., and Chris Stewart, R-Utah. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and John Garamendi, D-Calif.; Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press