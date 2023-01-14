Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News shows

News shows

January 14, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.

Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Don Bacon, R-Neb. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.; former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Reps. Daniel Goldman, D-N.Y., and Chris Stewart, R-Utah. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and John Garamendi, D-Calif.; Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

Print Headline: News shows

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT