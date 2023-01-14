Northwest Arkansas tax cheat gets prison, IRS gets restitution

FAYETTEVILLE -- A former finance manager at several car dealerships in Northwest Arkansas was sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay almost $95,000 for tax evasion.

Stephen H. Heilmann was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, five months of home detention with a GPS monitor and ordered to pay the Internal Revenue Service $94,834 in restitution. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised probation.

The entire balance is to be paid in full no later than one month before the end of Heilmann's supervised release. He is to report to prison by Feb. 14.

Heilmann waived indictment and pleaded guilty in early October.

According to court documents, Heilmann was paid more than $1.6 million in W-2 wages from 2012 through 2020 but failed to file federal income tax returns.

At no time between 2012 and 2020 did Heilmann have more than two dependents, excluding himself and his spouse. But, Heilmann changed his federal withholding rate several times, according to court documents. As a result, the federal income taxes withheld from Heilmann's wages by his employers was less than was due.