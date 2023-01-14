GOLF

Kirk holds Sony Open lead

Chris Kirk started his day with three consecutive birdies at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, and finished with a one stroke lead at the Sony Open. J.J. Spaun was bogey-free through the first 17 holes, but bogeyed No. 18 for a 6-under 64 and is one shot behind Kirk, who finished Friday with a 5-under 65. Kirk is 11-under overall. Spaun is tied with Taylor Montgomery (4-under) for second place. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nico Echavarria is tied for 58th after posting back-to-back 69s for a 2-under 138. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) finished at 3-over 143 and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 4-over 144. Both Lingmerth and Cook missed the cut.

BASKETBALL

Spurs set attendance record

The San Antonio Spurs have announced an attendance of 68,323 for their return to the Alamodome, a record for an NBA regular-season game. The Spurs, celebrating their 50th anniversary season, returned to their former home to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, losing 144-113. Spurs Hall of Famer David Robinson announced the official attendance at the close of the third quarter. Robinson said, "Spurs fans have again set the standard for the league." It shattered the previous record of 62,046 who gathered to watch Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls play the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998. "Yeah, that's pretty different," San Antonio Coach Gregg Popovich said of the record crowd. "It's a situation where you know ... are they selling alcohol? ... It is just an exciting moment for everybody. It is nostalgic for everybody." San Antonio now plays its home games at the AT&T Center but returned to the Alamodome as part of the franchise's 50th anniversary celebration.

FOOTBALL

Williams out vs. Jaguars

Mike Williams will miss the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a lower back fracture. The sixth-year wide receiver was downgraded to out on Friday after further rests. The Chargers said the X-ray on Sunday and an MRI on Monday both were negative but a rescan Friday morning showed a small transverse process fracture. Williams won't travel with the team and will remain in Los Angeles to continue receiving treatment. Williams didn't practice all week after being injured late in the first half of last Sunday's 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. Coach Brandon Staley said earlier in the week he thought Williams would be on the practice field at some point and the injury didn't appear serious. Williams' injury will ratchet up the heat on Staley, who played his starters a significant amount against the Broncos in a regular-season finale with nothing at stake. The Chargers (10-7) wrapped up the fifth seed when Baltimore lost to Cincinnati earlier in the day.

Clemson hires TCU's OC

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney has hired TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to reignite the Tigers' attack. The school's board of trustees compensation committee approved a three-year contract Friday that will pay the 33-year-old Riley $1.75 million per season. Swinney hopes the move invigorates an offense that had slipped the past two seasons since Clemson's last College Football Playoff berth in 2020. It's the first time Swinney has gone outside his current staff for a coordinator hire since bringing in Oklahoma's Brent Venables to lead the Tigers' defense before the 2012 season. If Riley can have the impact Venables did from the start, it could spark an group that finished 30th nationally in scoring and 48th in total offense this past fall.

BASEBALL

McCutchen returns to Pirates

Andrew McCutchen served as the centerpiece for the Pittsburgh Pirates' long-awaited renaissance a decade ago. The veteran outfielder is coming back home, hoping to serve as a mentor to a young group trying to follow in his footsteps. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells the Associated Press that McCutchen, a five-time All-Star and the 2013 National League MVP for the Pirates earlier in his career, has agreed to a $5 million, one-year deal with the club. McCutchen, 36, hit .237 with 17 home runs and 69 RBI for the Brewers in 2022. McCutchen was at his best during the height of Pittsburgh's resurgence. He finished in the top three in NL MVP voting from 2012-14, winning the award in 2013 when he hit .317 with 21 home runs and 84 RBI. McCutchen hit .291 with 203 home runs, 725 RBI and 171 stolen bases during his first stint with the Pirates.

Soto, Padres reach deal

Outfielder Juan Soto agreed to a $23 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres on Friday, a raise from his $17.1 million salary last season. The 24-year-old hit .242 with 27 home runs, 62 RBI and a major league-leading 135 walks for Washington and San Diego, which acquired the 2020 NL batting champion from the Nationals in a trade on Aug. 2.

WINTER SPORTS

Kilde first in super-G

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde spoiled a Swiss party by winning a World Cup super-G on the country's storied Lauberhorn course on Friday. The Norwegian blew kisses to the noisy local fans in the finish area after edging home racers Stefan Rogentin and Marco Odermatt. Kilde, the 2022 Olympic bronze medalist in super-G, also held his arms out wide as if asking for the crowd to forgive him. Rogentin, who got a career-best result in second place with his first podium finish at age 28, was 0.27 seconds behind Kilde.

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

