OPINION | Judi Neal: Tiny bit of yeast can cause bread of community to rise

When we talk about any kind of social change, we tend to talk about the need for attracting a critical mass of people on board. Our cause could be social justice, the climate crisis or world peace.

Scholars estimate that critical mass is between 5 and 15 percent of the population. The theory is, if a critical mass of people believe in your cause, there will be a tipping point, and soon everyone will be on board.

Two things are wrong with this approach. First, it is based on opposition -- "us against them." My friend and co-author, Mel Toomey, taught that when you are creating transformation, whatever and whoever you leave out will come back to bite you. For sustainable change, everyone needs to be in the room and heard and respected. Second, the critical mass approach is based on numbers, and it takes significant energy and resources to build the kind of support that beats out the opposition. Look at our political system; the amount of money spent to maintain it, and how it swings back and forth in objectives that essentially block any kind of positive change for collective society.

John Lederach, a peacebuilding expert and author of "The Moral Imagination," offers a different approach. Instead of critical mass, he says we need critical yeast, using bread baking as a metaphor. When baking bread, the largest ingredient is flour and the smallest ingredient is yeast. Without yeast, growth and transformation does not occur. In the beginning of the process, the yeast must be kept warm and moist in a safe place to be activated. Once activated, it is kneaded thoroughly throughout the dough, bringing life to the entire loaf of bread, which is then baked.

Lederach says: "What you look for is the quality of what happens if certain sets of people get mixed. The principle of yeast is this: A few strategically connected people have greater potential for creating the social growth of an idea or process than large numbers of people who think alike." This reminds me of Margaret Mead's famous saying: "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has." Think for a moment about Jesus and the disciples. Think for a moment about your church or spiritual community.

Here in Arkansas, an 18-year-old named Jaylen Smith just got elected mayor of the declining town of Earle. He is committed to transforming Earle into a town that is vibrant and flourishing. He, and those who believe in him, are the critical yeast. The New York Times just published an article about him, and that is like kneading the yeast into the mainstream. Now I am writing about him. How might our faith, spiritual and social change communities support critical yeast like Jaylen Smith? And who are the Jaylen Smiths in our own community? How might we be more effective in our own faith and spirituality if we emphasized critical yeast instead of critical mass?

Judi Neal, Ph.D. is the executive director of the Global Consciousness Institute, www.gci.earth. She is also the bass player in an all-woman band called She's Us.