OPINION|DRIVETIME MAHATMA: Slow the flow in construction zones

Dear Mahatma: Is there a change in the speed limit laws on Sundays? Often when I drive on Sundays and cross the malfunction junction project across the Arkansas River I hold my speed to 50 mph. I am passed like I am standing still and might be a danger because I am impeding the flow of traffic. I fear speed in construction areas. Simply because, in my experience, there are also workers present. -- Jim

Dear Jim: We, too, go over the fabulous unfinished bridge on Interstate 30 over the Arkansas River. We also note the temporary orange speed limit signs that say "Speed Limit 50."

Yeah, right.

Let's review Arkansas Code Annotated 27-50-408, poetically named "Fines for moving traffic violations in a highway work zone."

To the matter at hand is this: "In addition to the fine otherwise provided by law, after the conviction of any person for any moving traffic violation committed while the person is driving through a highway work zone in this state and if construction personnel were present in the highway work zone when the offense occurred, the trial judge shall assess an additional fine equivalent to the fine imposed by law upon that person for committing a moving traffic violation in the highway work zone."

Hence the other signs that say fines double in work zones when workers are present. Everyone knows this, but still the speeding goes on.

More thoughts.

First, it's a lot to ask of law enforcement to stake out these zones regularly. There aren't enough state troopers, and sometimes their presence snarls traffic.

Second, no less an authority than Ray Magliozzi, whose Car Talk column appears in this newspaper every Saturday, has advised drivers to drive the speed limit.

Third, speed limits are set for the primary reason of safety.

Finally, we are beating our gums.

Dear Mahatma: You have fielded several questions lately about electric vehicles, including one for which Entergy supplied the answer. I have owned a Nissan LEAF for over two years (quite happily) and I have unsuccessfully tried to get information from Entergy about what percentage of their power generation is from nuclear plants. Hopefully, you will be able to get that information and it will, also hopefully, put to rest the argument that EVs are charged primarily from coal. -- Doing My Best

Dear Best: In that recent column, we asked Entergy if it would have enough electricity should the future hold thousands and thousands more EVs.

Short answer: Heck, yeah.

Now to your question, about how much of Entergy Arkansas' juice comes from nuclear.

In 2021, the utility has told us, most of its power came from three sources -- 65.8 percent nuclear; natural gas, 18.7 percent; coal, 7.9 percent.

What about renewables, about which we read so much thrilling promise for the future?

Solar, 1.7 percent; hydro, 0.8 percent.

