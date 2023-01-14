100 YEARS AGO

Jan. 14, 1923

Arguments in the injunction suit of the Arkansas Water Company against the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock, in which the company is seeking to prevent the city from interfering with the increase in water rates, were concluded yesterday afternoon and briefs filed with Chancellor J. E. Martineau for a decision. … The company was granted a temporary injunction last summer and in its present proceedings the company is asking that the injunction be made permanent. When granted the temporary injunction the water company increased its rates, but was required by the federal court to deposit the difference of the old and new increased rates with the register of the court.

50 YEARS AGO

Jan. 14, 1973

Former United States Representative David H. Pryor, who now practices law at Little Rock, has been named state cancer crusade chairman of the Arkansas Division of the American Cancer Society, and will direct the work of some 40,000 volunteers in an effort to raise $410,000, the 1973 goal. … As a member of Congress from 1966 to 1972, when he was unsuccessful in his bid to unseat Senator John L. McClellan, Pryor conducted several investigations and studies into the care of the aged, and worked to improve the government retirement and Social Security systems.

25 YEARS AGO

Jan. 14, 1998

New parents in Arkansas this year will receive a greeting card from Gov. Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet, with a reminder to have their children vaccinated. … Janet Huckabee started a statewide campaign last spring to increase the state’s immunization rates. Now, more than 90 percent of the children in Arkansas’ 75 counties have received immunization shots. … “We want to protect our children, take care of them while they are healthy because it’s cheaper in the long run to take care of a healthy child than it is to take care of a sick child,” Janet Huckabee said at a news conference in the governor’s conference room at the state Capitol. … In the message, the Huckabees urge the new parents to have their children immunized. Included is a wallet-size card which lists the vaccination dates for children.

10 YEARS AGO

Jan. 14, 2013

REDFIELD — For decades, children approaching their early teenage years in the Jefferson County town of Redfield have gone to classes in a small, local school building. But those days are numbered. The White Hall School District will close Redfield Middle School at the end of the school year. … The decision, which leaders said was motivated by cost-cutting efforts, concerned some members of the Redfield community, which had a population of 1,297 in the 2010 Census. … Community members attended public meetings, traded newspaper articles and started a group on Facebook to campaign against the closure. White Hall Superintendent Larry Smith said any decision that deals with “people’s kids or people’s money” is difficult, “and schools deal with both.”