Pea Ridge Planning Commission reorganizes officers

PEA RIDGE -- In a meeting that last barely a quarter of an hour, Planning Commission members approved a home occupation request and appointed officers of the commission.

There was no one from the public to speak at a public hearing for home occupation request for 2091 Greenwood Cove by Ashley Golden who told city officials she buys pallets of items liquidated and she does not have customers come to her house. She said she does keep the inventory in her home.

Planners voted for Al Fowler to continue as the chairman of the commission and elected Greg Pickens as vice chair. There was some discussion of the role of the secretary as the city hired a city planner, Jessica Grady, who will become the secretary of the commission and take minutes of the meetings.

Fowler explained that the bylaws establishing the commission would be modified to provide for Grady to be the secretary for the commission.

City Attorney Shane Perry said there will still be a position of secretary within the officers of the commission, but responsibilities will be different than in the past.

Karen Sherman, who has served on the Planning Commission for the past 32 years, said that for many years a city employee took the minutes and at some point, the secretary of the commission began taking the minutes but said it made it difficult for that commissioner to be as involved in the business.

New Planning Commission member Samantha Flint nominated herself to be secretary. Pickens seconded her motion, and all approved.

Planners also approved a large-scale development for Hazelton Heights townhomes, which is planned to have 38 units, and the preliminary plat for Walnut Hill Phase 3.