Police chase ends in crash, one death

Arkansas State Police are investigating a Thursday night car chase in North Little Rock that ended with the death of an unidentified suspect.

According to a news release, the North Little Rock Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop about 8:22 p.m. on a stolen silver Kia Sportage near 2700 MacArthur Drive.

When unsuccessful, the department asked troopers to assist as the suspect approached Interstate 40.

North Little Rock police said the suspect slowed briefly at the I-40 West on-ramp before a female passenger jumped from the car. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Troopers took charge of the pursuit around mile marker 146, at White Oak Crossing.

The suspect reportedly attempted to take Exit 142 (Morgan/Maumelle) at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car, which crashed into a tree and caught fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County coroner.

The suspect's body has been taken to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and autopsy purposes.