PREP BASKETBALL: Bentonville West takes control early at Rogers to earn first conference victory

ROGERS -- This time, Bentonville West finished what it started.

The Lady Wolverines grabbed an early lead and defeated Rogers High 51-31 to earn its first 6A-West Conference victory. Maysa Willis scored 18 points and Savannah Rangel 16 for West (8-11, 1-5), which lost 54-40 at Rogers Heritage on Tuesday after jumping to a 9-1 lead.

Rogers High (6-11, 1-3) had hoped for a comeback at home Friday after losing 52-46 at league-leading Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday. The Lady Mounties cut a 10-point deficit to 28-27 Friday but West did not give up the lead.

The Lady Wolverines responded with a 9-0 run with big plays from Rangel, Willis, and Ivorionna Johnson. Rangel made a 3-point basket before taking a long outlet pass from Willis and converting a layup. Johnson and Willis contributed baskets before Rangel struck again with a left-handed shot in the lane to push West's lead back to 10 points, 37-27 after three quarters.

"Savannah had a really good stretch for about four minutes there," West coach Dion Hargrove said. "She made some really big plays when we needed those plays in the third. Maysa, for about six minutes, really controlled things defensively. She was getting her hands in there on about every ball that was being passed."

West led throughout while stretching a 23-16 halftime lead to 28-18 following a 3-point basket by Rangel in the third quarter. Rogers (6-11, 1-3) was eager for a repeat like at Northside when the Lady Mounties used some strong outside shooting to get to within one point late in the game.

But the outside shots mostly did not fall for Rogers on Friday and Willis converted a three-point play to give West a 43-31 lead with under four minutes to play.

"I was really pleased with it," Hargrove said of West's ability to respond to Rogers' comeback attempt. "They got to within one and we're playing at their place. We've been in that situation a lot this season and I was really pleased with the way we responded. I don't know if we every had control of the game, but we came back 9-0."

Aubrey Treadwell and Brooklyn Owens each finished with eight points for Rogers, which returns to action at Springdale on Tuesday. Bentonville West will be off Tuesday before returning to conference action at Springdale Har-Ber on Friday.