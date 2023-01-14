PREP BKB: Northside finally gets Southside in new home, enjoys big 6A-West victory

FORT SMITH -- Now, Northside Arena has been properly christened.

With an announced crowd of 1,716, the Grizzlies dispatched of their city rival Fort Smith Southside 68-42 in a 6A-West Conference game Friday night.

Though the Grizzlies opened their 2,350-seat arena late last season and has hosted the Fort Smith Coca-Cola Christmas Classic last month, they has not played the Mavericks in the new arena until Friday. Southside, in its new arena, hosted Northside in a nonconference game last season.

"Every time we play them, it is always a great atmosphere," Northside coach Eric Burnett said. "There is plenty of space for fans to come and watch the game – here and at Southside."

Before the game, Northside honored the 1974 Class AAAA and Overall state champion boys' basketball team, led by former Arkansas All-American Ron Brewer. That team, coached by Gayle Kaundart, is the only Grizzly basketball team to finish with a perfect record (30-0).

This is the first time the two city rivals have played a conference game in basketball since the 2019-20 season. For the last two seasons, Northside stayed in the 6A-Central conference while Southside moved back to the 6A-West. The Grizzlies are back in the West in every sport by football.

Burnett said he was glad to see his team beginning to shoot the ball better.

"We really did a good job shooting in the third and fourth quarter," Burnett said. "Give the kids credit for turning up the pressure and turning turnovers into baskets. I was glad to see us capitalize on the turnovers because we have not been doing that lately."

The Grizzlies (12-7, 3-2), which have won three straight conference games, used a pressure defense to force 23 turnovers to help build a 29-point cushion early in the fourth quarter and cruise to the win over the Mavericks (5-12, 1-4).

"It is not where you start in the conference race ... it is where you finish," Burnett added. "I made it clear to them that we have not won a conference championship in the 12 years I have been at Northside. But we have two state titles. Right now the goal is to keep getting better."

The turnovers created two big runs – one in each half -- that gave Northside effective control of the game.

A 10-0 run in the first quarter saw a 7-5 deficit turn into a 15-7 Grizzly lead that it would never relinquish. Northside increased the advantage to 30-16 late in the second period, only to see 3-pointers by London Starr and Nick Hewitt in the final 36 seconds get Southside to within 30-22 at halftime.

The Grizzlies, though, put the game away with a 19-2 run, eight coming from Marco Smith, in a six-minute span between the third and fourth quarters to blow the game open at 59-30 with 5:59 left. Smith capped off the run with a two-hand slam off a lob from Jayvion Smith.

Marco Smith finished with a game-high 23 points to lead Northside while Dae'Marion Savoy added 11. Yazed Taforo paced Southside with 21.